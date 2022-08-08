ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

Is a Surprise Coming for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) This Earnings Season?

PRLD - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because for Prelude Therapeutics is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for PRLD in this report.
Zacks.com

How Far Have Q3 Earnings Estimates Fallen?

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. The overall picture emerging from the Q2 earnings season has...
Zacks.com

APA Meets on Q2 Earnings, Buys Assets, Lowers Output View

APA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and up significantly from the year-earlier quarter’s income of 70 cents. The quarterly numbers reflect sharply higher commodity prices, partly offset by lower-than-expected production and a rise in costs. Precisely, the...
Zacks.com

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag

PLNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company fell 5.7% during trading hours on Aug 9. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the...
Zacks.com

Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

LODE - Free Report) recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Zacks.com

Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

RBLX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 30 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.43%. The company had reported a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 30% year over year to $591.2 million, attributed to the company’s efforts to...
Zacks.com

Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WIX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

SWX - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 56.7%. The bottom line also decreased by 46.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 43 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $1,146.1...
Zacks.com

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Zacks.com

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

REYN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Atlas (ATCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

ATCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.78%. A...
Zacks.com

Welltower (WELL) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, SHOP Occupancy Up

WELL - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 86 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. The reported figure climbed 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 79 cents. Results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth. The same-store revenues of the seniors housing operating portfolio...
Zacks.com

Will Clean Harbors (CLH) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

CLH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com

Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth

EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
