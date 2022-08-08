ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Wendy Rogers sees Alex Jones as a victim of the parents of murdered children he lied about

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBEqQ_0h9BmeEj00

I can’t think of a more vile human being than someone like Alex Jones, who used his public platform to lie about the slaughter of children in order to make money.

Except ... maybe ... someone who actually defends such a lying scavenger. Someone who portrays a sick, self-centered vulture like Jones, gnawing at the bones of innocents, as a victim.

Someone like … Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

Last week, a jury in Texas awarded the parents of a child killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., more than $49 million in compensatory and punitive damages after they sued Inforwars founder and host Alex Jones for defamation.

I was hoping they’d get ALL of Jones’ money.

Alex Jones faces more defamation trials

But it was a good start. There are other defamation trials against Jones on the horizon.

If there is any justice in the world, he will wind up with nothing.

Zero.

Jones on his radio and online shows said that the murder of 20 first graders and six teachers had been staged by the federal government. That it was fake. He used his media platform to lie about the slaughter of 6-year-olds and essentially unleashed his audience of gullible birdbrains upon the grieving families. All to make a buck.

“Sandy Hook is synthetic, completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured,” he said.

This is a man who also claimed that the 9/11 attacks were staged by the U.S. government; a man who said the government is using chemicals to “create” gay people.

Parents of the dead children at Sandy Hook sued him. And won.

Because … truth.

No, Wendy Rogers, this is not censorship

No one with a heart or a brain would disagree with that verdict.

Which left Wendy Rogers.

She wrote online:

“It’s wrong what they did to Alex Jones. He should be able to criticize the official story any time he wants. I hope he appeals the verdicts because the kangaroo courts already made him guilty before the trials started. Americans should help cover his bills. Sick of censorship!”

The rest of us should be sick of Rogers’ ignorance.

Jones wasn’t criticizing an official story. He was lying about the murder of children.

He was not censored. Each of us is free to say whatever we want. But there can be legal ramifications to lies.

None of Rogers’ crudeness or idiocy is surprising.

The hateful rhetoric of a 'sweet grandma'

She is a hate- and conspiracy-spreading Oath Keeper and friend of white nationalist Nick Fuentes. This is the woman who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons” and claimed that “half of the combat footage” taken in the city of Kyiv was “a video game.”

A woman who suggested that people she proclaimed to be “traitors” should be publicly hanged. A woman who threatened to “personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me.”

She is also a woman who once tweeted, “I am just a sweet grandma who loves Jesus and America.”

A sweet grandma who defends a man who profited off and magnified the pain and suffering of the parents of murdered children.

I wonder what Jesus would say about that?

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Alex Jones Found Out in Court That Sandy Hook Parents’ Attorneys Have a Copy of His Cellphone

Alex Jones took the stand on Tuesday morning in Austin, Texas, and, as is his wont, made everything a lot worse for himself, those around him, and the general public. Jones is currently squirming his way through the first of three damages trials to determine how much he owes Sandy Hook families after losing civil defamation cases by default. His testimony was a morass of excuses, occasional product placement, weak justifications, non-responsive answers, and general incoherence. He also got a nasty surprise when he learned that the plaintiffs’ attorneys have a digital copy of his cellphone and can prove he lied and misrepresented his profit margins and the emails he’s sent about Sandy Hook.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Soros
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Husband set up hidden camera to catch dermatologist wife poisoning him, court documents allege

The husband of a California dermatologist set up a hidden camera in his home kitchen and allegedly caught his wife poisoning his hot lemonade with drain cleaner, court documents show.Physician Jack Chen surreptitiously filmed his wife of 10 years Yue “Emily” Yu after he fell ill and suspected her of spiking his drink with Drano, according to an affidavit obtained by the New York Post.Mr Chen provided the footage to police in Irvine, Orange County, who arrested Ms Yu, 45, outside her Mission Viejo dermatology office on Thursday.She was released after posting $30,000 bond on Friday, according to Orange...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gay People#Violent Crime#Inforwars
AFP

US couple arrested decades after assuming false identities

A couple living in the United States for decades under false names stolen from dead babies have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, in a case tinged with suspicion of espionage. While the indictment does not allege espionage, a document filed in opposition to their bail suggests a complex case. 
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.1. The Wiz

Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Denver

Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters

It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy