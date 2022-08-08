Arizona Coyotes commit to Lawson Crouse with 5-year contract

Six years of dedication and resilience from Lawson Crouse were rewarded Monday when the Coyotes signed Crouse to a long-term deal.

The Coyotes and Crouse avoided arbitration when Crouse agreed to terms on a five-year contract.

“I believe in the core of our team and I want to come out of this rebuild on top. Arizona has been my home for the last six years. For me, this is to have five more there and try to help the young guys move forward and try to work on my own game and hope for the future. We want to be a Stanley Cup team and I believe we can. We just got to work through it and it’s not going to be easy, but nothing good in life does come easy,” Crouse said.

Given that Crouse reached several career highs last season, including in goals (20) and points (34), it was clear that Crouse was set to become one of the veteran players involved in the rebuilding process. When he suffered a season-ending injury after breaking a bone in his right hand on March 28, it was a considerable hit to the Coyotes nearing the end of the season.

Crouse is optimistic ahead of this season and is expected for the start of training camp. Over the offseason, he’s been working out and skating to prepare for his return following his prior injury.

Signing him to a long-term deal solidified the vision shared between Crouse and the organization. As someone with natural leadership qualities, he’s open to taking on everything that comes with the rebuild, including mentoring the younger players coming through.

“We are going through the rebuild, yes, but we have a lot of moving pieces, a great draft that we just had, a lot of great signings. We’re just going to keep working towards it as a team and get better day-by-day. You can’t really look too far forward...” Crouse said. “With the group that we’re bringing in, it’s important that we keep striving to be the best that we can be on and off the ice.”

Crouse came to the Coyotes after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers, the team that drafted him at 11th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. The forward, now 25, is a testament to the Coyotes’ organization. It wasn’t long ago when he played 56 games in the American Hockey League during the 2017-18 season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

His experiences of grinding his way to become a consistent performer for the Coyotes make him an important piece of the Coyotes’ core moving forward.

“I definitely realize the situation that I’m in and some of the young guys that we have on this team. I know how much of an impact I can make helping them grow as people and as players on and off the ice, by putting in the work and showing them how hard it is and what it truly takes to stay in the league and truly grow and eventually be a force in this league,” Crouse said.

Crouse, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, certainly became a force in head coach Andre Tourigny’s first season, combining his physical play with his added skill. Crouse easily led the Coyotes in hits with 181 in 65 games, while also averaging the most minutes on the ice in his career (17:26 minutes).

During last season, Crouse hit another milestone during a game at Ottawa on March 14 when he became the seventh player in franchise history to record a hat trick with a power-play goal, shorthanded goal and an even-strength goal in the same game.

“The relationship that we built and the opportunity that he gave me. As much as you get an opportunity, you have to make the most of it and I felt that I did. I have a great relationship with Bear (Tourigny) and I didn’t take for granted and I tried to make the most of it and it enabled me to believe in what I can do at this level and go from there,” Crouse said.

The Coyotes are currently undergoing changes with the team set to play at the Arizona State multi-purpose arena this season . Despite the constant outside noise surrounding the franchise, Crouse is grateful for the organization and is aligned with the future.

“You hear a lot about these talks off the ice, but at the end of the day, our job is to go out there and play hockey. Hockey players are competitive people by nature and we’re just going to go out there and put our best foot forward each and every night. I think we’ll do our best to block our minds and our ears out from the outside noise and just try to win hockey games. That’s really all we can control. We can’t control what’s being said about us in the outside world,” Crouse said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes commit to Lawson Crouse with 5-year contract