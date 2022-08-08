ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati mass shooting: Here's what we know Monday after 9 were wounded near Main Street

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6xK8_0h9BmYtF00

Cincinnati police are still looking for suspects after a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine left nine people injured Sunday.

Gunfire rang out in the early hours of Sunday in the heart of Over-the-Rhine 's entertainment district as a large crowd was forming around Main and 13th streets.

Cincinnati shooting: Shooting near OTR bar is Greater Cincinnati's fourth mass shooting of 2022

What is considered a mass shooting?: What is a mass shooting? There's no consensus definition, but here's what you should know

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups, and at least two people were firing weapons during the incident.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police said they have no new information to share Monday.

Here's what we know about the shooting over the weekend .

What happened in OTR on Sunday?

Officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded to the entertainment district around 1:39 a.m. to disperse a large crowd.

There, they said they saw two people brandish firearms and shoot toward each other at 13th and Woodward streets.

Cincinnati Police Officer Joseph Shook fired one round at one of the shooting suspects who then fled toward Zeigler Park, police said. Police don't know if the shooter was hit by the officer's gunfire.

More shots were heard coming from the south on Main Street, which led police to believe there were at least two shooters.

Has anyone been arrested following the OTR shooting?

As of Monday afternoon, police had reported no suspects were taken into custody.

Police have said there were at least two people firing shots during the incident. No suspect descriptions have been released yet outside of saying one was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Mike John said it isn't clear if any of the suspects were among the nine wounded.

Cincinnati police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Telephone tips can also be made to 513-413-4625 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Was anybody killed in the Cincinnati shooting?

Nobody was killed in the shooting, though nine people were wounded and taken to the hospital via ambulance or private transportation. They were all released by Sunday afternoon.

Police haven't released any of the names of the victims.

How common are mass shootings in Cincinnati?

Sunday's shooting marks the 29th mass shooting in the Greater Cincinnati Area since 2015, and the fourth in 2022 .

The incident in Over-the-Rhine saw the most causalities in the city since the Cameo nightclub shooting in 2017, where two people died and 17 were wounded.

USA TODAY, parent company of The Enquirer, defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if nobody dies in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati mass shooting: Here's what we know Monday after 9 were wounded near Main Street

Comments / 16

Loretta Baker
2d ago

it's so funny when I think about how many people mostly black folks were pushed out of Over The Rhine. So that 3CDC could go in rehab all the building's apartment and business. to draw the right the right skin tone,in my opinion. And they thought that was going to make it safe and beautiful and draw more to come on down and spend your money 💰 . Well all I see is business after business closings up shop and moving on up the way. So what I want to ask is to the city planner how's that working out.?

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WTWO/WAWV

9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Main
myfox28columbus.com

Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
NORWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men are accused in a theft scheme at Kings Island, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. A Warren County grand jury on Monday indicted Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, Lamont Johnson and Branden Benito Fantroy on charges of receiving stolen property. Johnson faces additional...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy