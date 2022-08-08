Cincinnati mass shooting: Here's what we know Monday after 9 were wounded near Main Street

Cincinnati police are still looking for suspects after a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine left nine people injured Sunday.

Gunfire rang out in the early hours of Sunday in the heart of Over-the-Rhine 's entertainment district as a large crowd was forming around Main and 13th streets.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups, and at least two people were firing weapons during the incident.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police said they have no new information to share Monday.

Here's what we know about the shooting over the weekend .

What happened in OTR on Sunday?

Officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded to the entertainment district around 1:39 a.m. to disperse a large crowd.

There, they said they saw two people brandish firearms and shoot toward each other at 13th and Woodward streets.

Cincinnati Police Officer Joseph Shook fired one round at one of the shooting suspects who then fled toward Zeigler Park, police said. Police don't know if the shooter was hit by the officer's gunfire.

More shots were heard coming from the south on Main Street, which led police to believe there were at least two shooters.

Has anyone been arrested following the OTR shooting?

As of Monday afternoon, police had reported no suspects were taken into custody.

Police have said there were at least two people firing shots during the incident. No suspect descriptions have been released yet outside of saying one was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Mike John said it isn't clear if any of the suspects were among the nine wounded.

Cincinnati police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Telephone tips can also be made to 513-413-4625 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Was anybody killed in the Cincinnati shooting?

Nobody was killed in the shooting, though nine people were wounded and taken to the hospital via ambulance or private transportation. They were all released by Sunday afternoon.

Police haven't released any of the names of the victims.

How common are mass shootings in Cincinnati?

Sunday's shooting marks the 29th mass shooting in the Greater Cincinnati Area since 2015, and the fourth in 2022 .

The incident in Over-the-Rhine saw the most causalities in the city since the Cameo nightclub shooting in 2017, where two people died and 17 were wounded.

USA TODAY, parent company of The Enquirer, defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if nobody dies in the shooting.

