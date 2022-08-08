Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split

Kanye West has something to say about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s unexpected breakup , following controversial claims about the comedian earlier this year , Kanye is now celebrating the split in his own way.

The 45-year-old singer, who recently accused Adidas of making Yeezy decisions without his approval , shared a photo of a mock ‘New York Times’ cover on his Instagram account, with the headline “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.”

And while Kanye has yet to comment about the caption, or his thoughts on the split, he seems to be enjoying the recent announcement after publicly revealing on many occasions that he was not happy with his ex-wife’s latest romantic relationship.

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” Kanye captioned the post, making a reference to Cudi replacing him as headliner for Rolling Loud Miami, and the moment the audience threw bottles at the singer on stage.

The divorce trial between Kanye and Kim is set to start December 14, however the rapper might have to look for a different attorney, as Samantha Spector, his fifth divorce attorney quit her position as part of his legal team.

Online users have already commented on the split, wondering about Pete’s tattoos after their 9-month relationship, including one that reads “my girlfriend is a lawyer.” A close source to the former couple revealed that the pair have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”