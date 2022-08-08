ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight cancellations stretch into Monday after tough weekend

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Another 500 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday following a tough weekend that saw more than 1,500 flights canceled across the country.

Tracking website FlightAware also shows about 2,200 flights have been delayed on Monday.

A number of delays and cancellations were reported at Chicago Midway International Airport, according to FlightAware’s misery map. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast in the Chicago area.

Airports in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Boston were also experiencing a high volume of cancellations and delays.

Republic Airways, headquartered in Indianapolis, canceled 6 percent of its flights, or 67 in total.

SkyWest Airlines canceled 76 of its flights, about 3 percent, while United Airlines canceled 54 flights, about 2 percent of its total flights.

Southwest Airlines canceled 51 flights, 1 percent of is total flights for Monday.

Over the weekend, carriers canceled 850 flights around the U.S. on Sunday, 657 on Saturday and an additional 1,400 flights on Friday.

The airline industry has struggled with staffing shortages, high fuel costs and busy summer travel.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been seeking ways to improve reliability with airlines and assist travelers, including possibly imposing a fine on airline companies that cancel flights.

