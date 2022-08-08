ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University

Internship Profile: Ja’Karia Burdett Manages Project Designs

Major: Interior design with a minor in social innovation. Internship: Burdett joins Carolina Business Interiors in Raleigh, North Carolina, as a project design manager intern. How HPU helped you get there: “Specifically within the design program, my professors and advisors are always giving me beneficial advice and providing me with in-the-industry opportunities that have helped me get my foot in the door. They have pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am beyond grateful!”
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Mail Center

The High Point University Post Office has two locations:. 2nd floor of the Slane Student Center, next to Starbucks. The post office provides campus mail boxes for faculty, staff, and students on campus. *University Village 1 and 2 and U-Ville have mailboxes located at those facilities. The post office service...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
FOX8 News

Page High School launches free app for students, parents

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4295 Brownsboro Rd Apt 1

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4295-1 Brownsboro Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106: First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gorgeous upgrades! Features vinyl wood look flooring throughout (no carpet), oversized closets, nicely updated bathroom. Light fixtures and hardware have been updated. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops & kitchen island. Window AC & all electric utilities. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Business Etiquette#Cdw
My Fox 8

Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Elon’s town council unanimously approves contentious mixed-use development

After two months of handwringing and heartache, Elon’s town council has signed off on a controversial mixed-use development that promises to bring up to 400 new homes and 100,000 square feet of retail space to this small college town. The council’s anguish over this project ended on Tuesday when...
ELON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole

This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Argus

1554 Ever Spring Drive

Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools will need more money for first 8 facilities projects

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A group called the Joint Capital/Facilities Committee for Guilford County – members of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education – heard during an educational summit on Tuesday that cost overruns will require about $170 million more dollars in capital to complete eight rebuild/replace projects school officials have planned. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy