Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
High Point University
Internship Profile: Ja’Karia Burdett Manages Project Designs
Major: Interior design with a minor in social innovation. Internship: Burdett joins Carolina Business Interiors in Raleigh, North Carolina, as a project design manager intern. How HPU helped you get there: “Specifically within the design program, my professors and advisors are always giving me beneficial advice and providing me with in-the-industry opportunities that have helped me get my foot in the door. They have pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am beyond grateful!”
High Point University
HPU Mail Center
The High Point University Post Office has two locations:. 2nd floor of the Slane Student Center, next to Starbucks. The post office provides campus mail boxes for faculty, staff, and students on campus. *University Village 1 and 2 and U-Ville have mailboxes located at those facilities. The post office service...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
Federal student loan pause expires this month: How to financially prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pause on student loan payments is set to expire at the end of the month. With payments slated to resume on September 1, borrowers are already starting to feel the pinch. Several took to WFMY’s Lauren Coleman’s Facebook page:. “I know personally it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Page High School launches free app for students, parents
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
News Argus
4295 Brownsboro Rd Apt 1
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4295-1 Brownsboro Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106: First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gorgeous upgrades! Features vinyl wood look flooring throughout (no carpet), oversized closets, nicely updated bathroom. Light fixtures and hardware have been updated. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops & kitchen island. Window AC & all electric utilities. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS!
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Fox 8
Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
alamancenews.com
Elon’s town council unanimously approves contentious mixed-use development
After two months of handwringing and heartache, Elon’s town council has signed off on a controversial mixed-use development that promises to bring up to 400 new homes and 100,000 square feet of retail space to this small college town. The council’s anguish over this project ended on Tuesday when...
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole
This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
fortmillsun.com
Nation Ford High Student Graduates from Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy
Kennedy Childress, a student at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, SC completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University in Dover, DE, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The program took place from June 12 to Aug. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Argus
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
Guilford County Schools will need more money for first 8 facilities projects
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A group called the Joint Capital/Facilities Committee for Guilford County – members of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education – heard during an educational summit on Tuesday that cost overruns will require about $170 million more dollars in capital to complete eight rebuild/replace projects school officials have planned. […]
What hand holding has to do with relationships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close
A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
Comments / 0