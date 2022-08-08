Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Need for Mindful Non-Sexual Touch
Non-sexual touch is healing, calming, and important for connection—sexual or otherwise. Modern American culture may discourage non-sexual touch. Non-sexual, appropriate touch within relationships can help people be less emotionally reactive, creating warmth and connection. "Nothing is as healing as the human touch." —Bobby Fischer. I teach a class...
Yes, My 9 Year Old Still Sleeps With Me. Deal.
I’m going to say something that’s going to upset some people: I let my 9-year-old son — and my 6-year-old son, for that matter — sleep in bed with us. We didn’t intentionally start co-sleeping, and what we do isn’t really co-sleeping, anyway, but that’s what it’s come to. To be clear, both of my children have their own, very comfortable beds in their own rooms. But somewhere along the way they just found their way into our bed. And they’ve stayed there.
blavity.com
How Family Dynamics Influence Addiction
One in four American kids grow up in a household where substance abuse takes place, forcing them to grow up too early, endure emotional or physical trauma, and take on the role of caregiver much too young. For spouses or domestic partners, addiction causes a tremendous amount of conflict, financial and legal difficulties, and contributes to domestic abuse.
From The Confessional: I'm Feeling Beyond Touched Out
There’s a state of being known as feeling “touched out.” If you have kids, and particularly if you’re their primary caregiver, you probably already know this. It’s basically the overwhelming sense of having too much contact with the people who are in your space all day... of being treated like a giant huggable, kissable, poke-able, climbable playground attraction that possibly lactates and also dispenses snacks.
romper.com
The Morning Rush Is Parenting At Its Most Essential
I get nostalgic for summer well before its end. While every week is different, each with its own particular rhythms — mostly morning camps and afternoon play dates with a rotating cast of friends and neighbors — I let myself give into the season’s languid pace. I sunbathe topless on our patio and take rare, indulgent 20-minute morning showers. Who cares if my little one gets to preschool late today, tomorrow? Why not let the kids watch a movie and stay up late, seeing as the sun doesn't set until 10 p.m.? What’s the harm, really, of having three popsicles every day?
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
Being unable to locate a last will, or the most recent one, can cause "serious family disputes and often separation," according to the U.S. Will Registry website.
Chuck E. Cheese Responds After Parent Shares Viral Video Of Her Black Daughter Being Ignored By The Mascot
A mother in Wayne, New Jersey, says that the beloved mascot, Chuck E. Cheese, deliberately ignored her two-year-old daughter while visiting for a child’s birthday party at a local location last week — and she captured the incident on camera. Natyana Muhammad, 29, posted the video on Twitter, beginning her caption with “PLEASE RETWEET.”
Britney Spears Responds To K-Fed's Comments About Their 2 Teen Sons
Britney Spears is saddened by the fact that her ex-husband Kevin Federline is speaking negatively about her relationship with their two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with the public. Federline recently went to the Daily Mail to talk about the pop star’s relationship with her sons in which he said the two teenaged boys “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” citing her social media presence — namely, the pictures where she is showing a bit more skin.
scitechdaily.com
Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life
Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
What Should You Do If You Discover A Baby Alone In A Hot Car?
You hear about it all too often on the news: a child inadvertently forgotten in their car seat while parents went to work or ran in the grocery store, killed by heatstroke while their parents were tragically unaware their baby was in danger. You'd like to think it would never happen to you, but we've all been overworked, overwhelmed, and overtired, making us incapable of remembering everything and carrying the mental load. All of that to say, as heartbreaking and unthinkable as it is, it can happen. And knowing the dangers of a hot car, it would be alarming for anyone who happens to stumble upon a child alone in a car. But what should you do if you ever find yourself in that terrifying situation? Could you get in trouble, legally, if you take drastic measures like breaking out the car's windows?
CARS・
A Mom 'A Few Drinks In' Lets Her Friend Breastfeed Her Baby
Lots of breastfeeding moms have been there: you’re at a friend’s house or family function and you have a few too many glasses of wine. You know you shouldn’t nurse your baby out of caution, so you warm up a bottle of pumped breastmilk or formula. But...
So, My Kid Pooped On A Sidewalk And Then Refused To Move
My neighbor posted on our neighborhood Facebook group that if everyone could please make sure to remove their dog’s poop from her yard, she’d appreciate it. What she didn’t know is she had a much bigger mess headed her way. While on a walk with my four sons under age 7, one stopped suddenly, and before I knew it, he was standing above a literal mountain of poop on her sidewalk, right near the area the sneaky dogs had been going.
I Thought I Was A Bad Mom. I Actually Had Undiagnosed ADHD.
The funny thing about being a writer is that my fiction often knows things about me before I do. For example, one of the characters in my debut novel, Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships, is a thirteen-year-old girl with ADHD named Greyson. Her personality is heavily informed by my own teenage self, and yet it never occurred to me that perhaps Greyson and I were so much alike because I had ADHD too.
Psych Centra
Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You
Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
psychologytoday.com
Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage
Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
The Pound Puppies Saga: How These Plush Toys Hooked Us & Now Our Kids
Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?
I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
