ourquadcities.com
Trial set for IA father charged in daughter’s shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ankeny father will go on trial in October in the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter. Police say Savannah Holmes accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun on May 16th. She died of her injuries at the hospital. Akeem Holmes...
ottumwaradio.com
Osky Man Found Passed Out in Vehicle, Faces Numerous Charges After Search
An Oskaloosa man was found passed out in a vehicle Monday morning and a search warrant led to additional charges, according to authorities. 47-year-old Trevern Braden has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, carry weapons while intoxicated, trafficking stolen weapon, and operating while intoxicated.
KCCI.com
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in accidental shooting of daughter
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny father is pleading not guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person and making firearms available to a minor. Police say 4-year-old Savannah Holmes got a hold of her father's...
kniakrls.com
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
theperrynews.com
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
theperrynews.com
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KCCI.com
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Woman injured by hatchet during domestic dispute
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recovering after she was injured by a hatchet early Tuesday morning. According to police, a man used the hatchet on the woman's legs. She suffered lacerations, police said. The man fled the scene. He has not yet been located.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 5-7, 2022
3:02am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a medical call in the 600 block of North Vine Street. 12:09pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 200 block of Cartwright Street, Rippey. 2:38pm: A deputy investigated a truck that was in the ditch on M Avenue near...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
KCCI.com
Oskaloosa day care owner enters guilty plea after closure
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Parents were allowed to return to Busy Bee Day Care Monday to pick up items left behind when the center closed suddenly last month, and the center's director confirmed she is leaving daycare permanently after pleading guilty in a court case. Owner Belinda Ramirez's written plea...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
newsfromthestates.com
Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination
A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
