SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated current state Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as the next chief justice. Guerrero, the court's first Latina judge, has been on the state Supreme Court since March as an associate justice. She would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO