cenlanow.com
Earn commercial driver’s license thru new city program
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr., assistant director of Public Works. “The advantage to the city in providing this training program is that we get to train our drivers in-house and we can work the classes around the employee’s work schedule. The advantage to the drivers is they don’t have to pay to go to a school and it provides advancement opportunities for our employees.”
westcentralsbest.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Alexandria
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Alexandria, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kalb.com
Alexandria crime concerns voiced at public safety meeting
The process to rename Fort Polk will reportedly cost $1.3 million. The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina...
kalb.com
Process to rename Fort Polk reported to cost $1.3M
Just one day after the City of Alexandria reported its 11th homicide of the year, the city council hosted a public hearing allowing residents to voice their concerns and offer up solutions to the city. |. The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate.
kalb.com
City Council holds public meeting to address Alexandria crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One day after the City of Alexandria reported its 11th homicide of the year, the city council hosted a public hearing on Aug. 9 to allow residents to voice their concerns and offer up solutions to the city. For the handful of residents that got up...
kalb.com
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Boyce PD gives details surrounding the...
Opelousas residents express concern of drainage issues
Residents of Opelousas have been dealing with draining issues during the days of heavy rain.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
kalb.com
Parenting workshop held at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish School Board signs Dual Enrollment Agreement with LSUA
In a signing ceremony Tuesday, Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Karen Tutor and LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the pathway for high school students in Avoyelles Parish to earn college credit through dual enrollment classes offered by LSUA. Students will be able to take college classes at no cost as the school board has agreed to cover the full cost of tuition and textbooks.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
kalb.com
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
kalb.com
Record-breaking visitor spending in Cenla for 2022 Dixie Girls Softball World Series
ALEXANDRIA, La. - A total of 15,000 visitors flocked to Alexandria and Pineville for the Dixie Girls Softball World Series this weekend, giving area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions a significant boom in business. According to data provided by the Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, direct spending for World Series visitors totaled over $2.7 million.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Port Barre, LA USA
I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
postsouth.com
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
