San Antonio, TX

nomadlawyer.org

SAN ANTONIO’S 7 Best Historical Places & Tourist Attraction, TEXAS

San Antonio is home to many of the most iconic historic sites in Texas. It’s a great city for sightseeing. You can also add fun activities to your itinerary by taking mini-adventures around the city. Although it is best known for its Alamo, Texas’ second-largest City San Antonio offers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You

If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!

There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission

The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Popular downtown San Antonio watering hole The Local Bar closes after 10 years

After a decade slinging ice-cold longnecks in the shadow of the Alamo, The Local Bar has served its last, MySA reports. The downtown watering hole's lease was up in May, and co-owners Luis Muñoz and Eric Hanken took the landlord up on a month-to-month arrangement at that point. Last week, they finally pulled the plug, the news site reports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

