KTUL
OU Health therapy dog gets fourth birthday celebration with patients, staff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health's therapy dog celebrated its fourth birthday today. Lita is a chocolate lab who has been with the hospital for two years now. To celebrate, the team threw her a disco-themed "Funky Fourth" birthday party. Patients and staff had...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
KTUL
Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
KTUL
Glenpool Whataburger hosts birthday celebration for 8-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Whataburger hosted a local surprise birthday celebration for 8-year-old Lincoln on August 9. Lincoln's grandparents started this tradition which they call "#WhataWonderfulWhataburgerWednesday" where they would eat their favorite meals. This has now become a highlight for the Glenpool staff who look forward to hosting Lincoln...
KTUL
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
KTUL
Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
KTUL
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
KTUL
4-year-old missing, endangered boy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 10 around 3 p.m. 4-year-old Preston Wade went missing. He was last seen in the front year located near North Peoria Avenue and East 49th Street North. Wade is 4 feet tall, 38 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue crossed eyes. He was...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
KTUL
Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
tulsakids.com
Princess Tea at Harwelden Mansion and Celebrating My Birthday
Another birthday celebrated over the weekend, and another birthday surrounded by friends and family, so I’m truly blessed. In my blog today I’ll talk about “Princess Tea at Harwelden Mansion” and also raising money for two different charities with my podcast: Tulsa Rocks. Double Trouble. My...
KTUL
OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch
Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
KTUL
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents’ rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
Community fundraiser held for Tulsa bar destroyed in fire
TULSA, Okla. — Funds are being raised to help rebuild a beloved bar and cultural landmark. The Yellow Brick Road Bar was a total loss after a fire tore through much of the building last month. On Saturday, the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa hosted YBR Night to help...
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
