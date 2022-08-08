JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.

JENKS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO