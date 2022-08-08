ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Man found shot dead inside Alabama home, investigation ongoing

By Elizabeth White
LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Once inside, investigators located the victim, Terrence Melton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced Melton dead on the scene.

Right now Sheriff Jones is not commenting on if they have a person of interest or not. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

