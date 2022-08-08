Read full article on original website
United Way of Eastern Utah hosts Soles 2 Souls Pop-up Shoe Shop
The United Way of Eastern Utah is hosting a Soles 2 Souls Pop-up Shoe Shop on Saturday, August 13 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Price City Peace Garden. Castle Country Radio had the opportunity to sit down with Executive Director, Pam Boyd to discuss all the details of the shoe program.
Public invited to San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council public meeting
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) welcomes the public to attend an in-person or virtual meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council (Council), on Aug. 29, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah to discuss the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.
Culture Connection final concert of the summer is set for August 11
Price City’s Culture Connection is hosting its final summer concert on Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 pm at the Peace Garden. Laura Olson with Olson Entertainment stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this final performance. This was the first year for Olson Entertainment to...
Lady Dino soccer earns first win of the season over Delta
After a 3-1 loss to Manti at home on Thursday, Carbon girls soccer was back on the pitch Friday welcoming the Delta Rabbits to Price. Last year Carbon did some serious damage to Delta when they faced the Rabbits on the road, taking the 7-0 win. This time the Dinos did just what they needed to do taking care of business 2-1.
Carbon School District Weekly Update with Superintendent Salas
Each week during the school year a representative from the Carbon County School District comes in to speak with Castle Country Radio about the latest news and happenings taking place within the district. Now that the summer is winding down it is time to present the weekly series again and it’s only appropriate that the first weekly update of the school year be with Superintendent Mika Salas.
