Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.
saturdaytradition.com
Cody Simon working on being healthy, repeating as key contributor for Ohio State in 2022
Cody Simon had a productive 2021 season, finishing with 54 tackles for Ohio State’s defense. Unfortunately, Simon was banged up throughout the season. Simon had surgery on his right shoulder late in the season and missed the Rose Bowl and part of spring practices with the Buckeyes. Now, he’s facing a battle to climb back up the depth chart for Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst projects Ohio State offense to be nation's best in 2022
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ offense may be the best in the country according to Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports who projected the offense as the best in the country ahead of teams like USC, Alabama, and Georgia. The main reason of course is the return of Heisman runner-up CJ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles identifies area of concern for Ohio State defense heading into 2022 season
Jim Knowles has high expectations for Ohio State’s defense in 2022, but there’s an area of concern. Speaking to the media Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye defensive coordinator pointed to the depth at cornerback due to injuries as a potential issue. Jordan Hancock is currently dealing with an injury....
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles ups the expectations for Ohio State defense after Ryan Day said top-10
Ryan Day expects a top-10 defense. Jim Knowles expects better from his unit. “We expect a top-10 defense,” Day said at last month’s Big Ten Media Days. “That’s what we want.”. Knowles, the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator, was disappointed that Day didn’t set the expectations higher....
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Jackson, former 5-star recruit, preparing for big role in Year 2 with Buckeyes
Donovan Jackson came to Columbus as a 5-star recruit and the No. 19 player in the country for the class of 2021. The No. 5 prospect in Ohio State’s recruiting class, Jackson appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman with 100 plays on offense. Now entering his...
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Frye discusses Ohio State's o-line group entering first fall camp with Buckeyes
Justin Frye is entering his first season as the offensive line coach in Columbus. He previewed his unit in media comments Monday with some positive remarks entering the fall. Things appear to be looking good under center for Ohio State. Frye had some nice words for projected starting center Luke Wypler.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball
It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
Westerville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Hartley football team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In The Short North
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
