It’s OK, Nick Saban: These Alabama football moments left us in tears, too
Alabama football can be sad, too, sometimes. John Talty’s new book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” recently revealed Alabama’s dramatic loss to Auburn at Jordan-Hare left Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in tears. “You walk in, and...
Will pair of Alabama defensive backs join basketball team this winter?
Six of Alabama’s past seven football seasons have stretched into the second week of January, making the task particularly difficult for any of its players wanting to also play basketball. Doing so would require shaking off the physical rigors of a 15-game football season and then jumping into an...
Alabama WR JoJo Earle out with broken foot
Alabama’s replenished receiver room took a hit via injury this week. Sophomore JoJo Earle will be out six to eight weeks with a broken foot, Nick Saban said after practice Thursday. Saban said the Houston product had been showing considerable progress in practice before he went down with the injury earlier this week.
Kicker Anders Carlson on track to start season for Auburn after ACL recovery
Anders Carlson walked to the 35-yard line of Auburn’s practice field, a heavy brace still covering his left knee, and unloaded on a ball teed up for kickoff. The sixth-year Auburn kicker bombed the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback Tuesday morning during the team’s fourth practice of fall camp. If not for that brace on his surgically repaired left knee — his non-kicking leg — it would be difficult to tell Carlson is coming off a major injury and extended recovery this offseason.
Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic
Auburn's class currently sits at the bottom of the SEC.
Injured Auburn starting offensive lineman returns to practice
Will Friend was late to his scheduled sitdown with media after Auburn’s fifth practice of fall camp, but the Tigers’ second-year offensive line coach had a good excuse: He was soaking in the cold tub with starting guard Keiondre Jones. Jones has been “banged up” early on in...
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
How Auburn plans to overcome lowered expectations
Auburn didn’t get selected to the initial top 25 coaches poll. Bryan Harsin’s team left Atlanta for SEC Media Days with reporters giving them a slim chance of winning the Southeastern Conference Western Division. The Tigers aren’t getting much respect coming off last season’s 6-7 record.
Observations from Day 5 of Auburn fall camp
Auburn was back on the practice field Wednesday morning for Day 5 of preseason camp. A day after a “solid” practice that Bryan Harsin described as the best display of urgency from his team, the Tigers looked to build off that and develop some consistency in their buildup to the 2022 season.
Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle
The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
bassmaster.com
The legacy of Ray Scott
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Joe Namath’s fur coat up for auction; PETA wants it, writes letter to former Alabama QB
Joe Namath’s 1970s mink coat is up for auction. The former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback, known as “Broadway Joe,” donned luxurious furs on the sidelines during his NFL career in the 1960s and ‘70s. He wore his most famous fur in 1971, donning a white coat while on the sidelines for the New York Jets.
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
Tuskegee University got a solid gift from its Alumni Housing Foundation to help improve its athletic facilities. The post Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year
The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.
