WLOX
3 charged with aiding inmates in Alcorn County Jail escape
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the Alcorn County Jail escape brings the arrest of three suspects accused of aiding the four inmates’ escape. Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says Ana Ruiz, 29, Yira Sauceda, 25, and Elias Jimenez, 21, are charged with felony aiding of jail escape.
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 11, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
Husband arrested in 2011 cold case murder of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift
DYERSBURG, Tenn — A man was arrested Monday on charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 cold case of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift's murder. Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift, Karen's former husband, on the charge, and he was arrested Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
WBBJ
Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
Kait 8
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, the late Karen Swift. The indictment comes more than a decade after Karen Swift’s slain body was found...
WBBJ
Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
wtva.com
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
WBBJ
actionnews5.com
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
thunderboltradio.com
Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School
The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues. Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO) During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea...
WBBJ
Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Council members question budget delay
Police vehicles needed, DeMaris position barely passes. Angela DeMaris was named Executive Director of The Dixie during the July 26 Huntingdon Town Council in a 4 to 3 vote. With no 2022-2023 town budget in place, three of the seven council members, voted against Mayor Dale Kelly’s recommendation and further questioned if any progress had been made on obtaining bids for police vehicles.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
