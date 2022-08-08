Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”
Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Hasbulla trolls Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after UFC star
Hasbulla Magomedov has aimed a brutal dig at Conor McGregor by deciding to name his pet chicken after the UFC megastar. Internet sensation Hasbulla has made no secret of his desire to be involved in a big-money fight, calling out some huge names in the combat sports world. Conor McGregor...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
KSI challenges Jake Paul to winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley: 'Put your money where your mouth is!'
KSI has challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all fight at Wembley to finally end their long-running feud. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have traded insults over social media in the past few days after both of their scheduled fights this month suffered last-minute setbacks. Paul was due to face Hasim Rahman Jr...
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
New-look Rose Namajunas ‘lifting lots of weights,’ teases Shevchenko super fight
Former UFC 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas has always been a long and lean strawweight, but that didn’t stop “Thug” from scoring multiple knockout finishes over the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. But with her second loss to longtime rival Carla Esparza at UFC 274 last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer for a big-money fight at Wembley Stadium
It’s finally going ahead. Jake Paul has accepted KSI’s challenge to a winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley. YouTube scrollers and boxing fans alike will be excited to hear that the big-money grudge match, which has been in the works for what seems like years, is actually happening. The fight...
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
UFC’s Bryce Mitchell Tells Insane Story About The Time He Choked Out A Deer After Missing With His Last Arrow
Thug Nasty and The Rat King, two of the best to do it. Bryce Mitchell is an up-and-coming UFC star, currently holding an undefeated professional record of 15-0 and the number 9 spot in the UFC Featherweight rankings. To go along with that, he’s got quite the personality, not afraid to speak his mind, get his hands dirty, and do whatever it takes to get, well honestly… anything done.
Comments / 1