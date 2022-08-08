ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes outside coaches’ Top 25

The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Monday, and the Hawkeyes were left out. But just barely. Iowa is first among the teams receiving votes, which makes them No. 26. The 10-4 Hawkeyes finished at No. 23 in the final coaches poll of the 2021-22...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Football Left Off Preseason Poll For First Time in 4 Years

The USA Today Sports AFCA preseason Coaches Poll is just that. Preseason. The start of the action is still a few weeks away, and not a single real down has yet to be played. But every year since 2018 Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes have made these rankings, which is why experts are calling it one of the biggest snubs of the preseason that the team was left off this time. Technically, they are just outside the promised land at #26, according to Hawk Central.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces Kid Captains for 2022 football season

The Iowa Wave from the Kinnick Stadium stands is one of the greatest traditions in college football. The Hawkeyes’ relationship with UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, however, extends beyond The Wave. Since 2009, groups of Stead patients have been Kid Captains for the Hawkeyes. On Tuesday, the 2022...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights

Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player

Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
#Linus School Sports#Iowa Hawkeyes#Jp Estrella#Https T Co R79hesi1ul#Brewster Academy
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn rootworm pressure returns in eastern Iowa

An eastern Iowa farmer says corn rootworm pressure is back on his farm for a second straight year, but he’s better prepared this go-round. Lance Lillibridge tells Brownfield corn rootworm knocked down large portions of his corn fields in 2021, making for a difficult harvest season. “A couple of...
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school

Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa produced pen makes history

The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
IOWA STATE

