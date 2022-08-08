Man sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Octavio Jones/Pool/Getty Images

CNN — Travis McMichael, one of the three White men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced Monday to life in prison, plus ten years after his federal convictions this year on interference with rights — a hate crime — along with attempted kidnapping and weapon use charges.

His father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are due to be sentenced later Monday at the same Georgia courthouse on convictions of the same federal charges. All three are already serving life sentences for their convictions in state court on a series of charges related to the killing of the 25-year-old Black man, including felony murder.

Travis McMichael, his father, and Bryan were found guilty of the federal charges in February, with the jury accepting prosecutors’ argument the defendants acted out of racial animus toward Arbery. Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, was also found guilty of using and carrying a Remington shotgun, while his father, Gregory, was found guilty of using and carrying a .357 Magnum revolver.

Travis McMichael’s life sentence, along with 20 years on the attempted kidnapping charge, is to be served concurrently with his state sentence, US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled Monday, with the additional ten years on the weapons charge to be served consecutively. The judge ruled Travis McMichael did not have the funds to pay a fine.

Arbery’s killing, months before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, were in some ways harbingers of the nationwide protests that erupted that summer as demonstrators decried how people of color sometimes are treated by law enforcement.

To make their case, federal prosecutors focused on how each defendant had spoken about Black people in public and in private, using inflammatory, derogatory, and racist language.

