NFL

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
BOISE, ID
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting

"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michigan football: Replacing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo biggest question on Wolverines' defense

The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021, helping the team win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. With both pass rushers off to the NFL, the biggest question posed by The Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw is how do Wolverines replace both guys? However, there’s an argument Jim Harbaugh can find his next star pass rusher with one of the current players he has on the roster.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Irish 'On Guard' With Guardian Protective Caps

Nearly a dozen Notre Dame football players were wearing the Guardian Protective Helmet Cover during the first weekend of pre-season drills after the team was briefed on the benefits before the start of camp last week. Earlier this year, the NFL voted to make the Guardian Caps mandatory for running...
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH
