abc57.com

South Bend police investigate multiple overnight shootings Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to at least three separate shootings on Sunday between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. that resulted in multiple people being injured by apparent gunfire, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police say that the three separate shootings took place in...
95.3 MNC

Burglary in Elkhart under investigation

A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
abc57.com

Missing 16-year-old found, convicted felon arrested

Lacie Lynn Mattke. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department Jamison Al Ashby. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department 2005 red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate CPG660. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department.
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
WNDU

Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen

Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy. Updated: moments ago. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on...
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating several thefts from vehicles on south side

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating several reports of items taken from vehicles on the city's south side. The thefts are reported to have occurred on Monday between 1 and 4 a.m. Most of the thefts were reported in the neighborhoods between Plymouth and College Avenues. If...
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
WNDU

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
abc57.com

Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
abc57.com

Man injured in shooting near Vistula and Lexington Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:47 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived to the intersection, they did not find any victims, but shell casings were located and collected.
max983.net

Nappanee Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession, Resisting Law Enforcement

A Nappanee man was arrested Saturday, August 6 following a traffic stop in the area of 9A Road and Collins Drive in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Yamaha moped at 3:30 a.m. ET. Police say the driver of the moped, Brandon J. Hattery, failed to comply with officers and threw an item into a yard. Officers discovered the item to be a methamphetamine pipe with residue, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found marijuana hidden on his person.
22 WSBT

Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe

Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police Department reminder for school zone safety

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Police Department is reminding parents to be safe when picking up and dropping off kids near schools and school busses. The department held a conference on Monday in front of Mishawaka High School outlining traffic laws in school zones. Police are giving out warnings to...
