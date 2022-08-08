A Nappanee man was arrested Saturday, August 6 following a traffic stop in the area of 9A Road and Collins Drive in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Yamaha moped at 3:30 a.m. ET. Police say the driver of the moped, Brandon J. Hattery, failed to comply with officers and threw an item into a yard. Officers discovered the item to be a methamphetamine pipe with residue, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found marijuana hidden on his person.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO