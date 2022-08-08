Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Indiana Fraternal Order of Police called to help funeral plans for Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. – A lot of behind-the-scenes funeral planning is underway for the late Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Critical Incident/Memorial Committee was called to help. “What our team does it if we’re requested by a police department, we will come in and we...
abc57.com
South Bend police investigate multiple overnight shootings Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to at least three separate shootings on Sunday between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. that resulted in multiple people being injured by apparent gunfire, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police say that the three separate shootings took place in...
95.3 MNC
Burglary in Elkhart under investigation
A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
abc57.com
Missing 16-year-old found, convicted felon arrested
Lacie Lynn Mattke. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department Jamison Al Ashby. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department 2005 red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate CPG660. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department.
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy. Updated: moments ago. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on...
WNDU
Elkhart officers charged with excessive force appear in court ahead of trial
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart officers were in court on Tuesday for their final pre-trial conference. Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are facing federal charges of using excessive force. Surveillance video from a 2018 incident shows the officers beating a suspect who was handcuffed. Charges were then filed...
abc57.com
Resolution to address police shooting of Dante Kittrell gets tabled indefinitely
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—A resolution aiming to address the recent police shooting of Dante Kittrell was ultimately tabled indefinitely in South Bend Common Council committee meetings Monday evening. “The whole idea was to get something out there as a plan,” said Henry Davis Jr., Second District Councilman. “A plan can...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating several thefts from vehicles on south side
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating several reports of items taken from vehicles on the city's south side. The thefts are reported to have occurred on Monday between 1 and 4 a.m. Most of the thefts were reported in the neighborhoods between Plymouth and College Avenues. If...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
WNDU
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
95.3 MNC
Phone call scams, claims to be a LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy
If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be a LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy it could be a scam. Residents are reporting they have been receiving calls from a Chesterton phone number where the caller either claims to be a deputy or states they are calling on behalf of the agency.
abc57.com
Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify man wanted for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft on August 4. The theft took place at 3:27 p.m. at the Walmart at 175 C.R. 6 W. If you have any information on the...
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting near Vistula and Lexington Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:47 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived to the intersection, they did not find any victims, but shell casings were located and collected.
max983.net
Nappanee Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession, Resisting Law Enforcement
A Nappanee man was arrested Saturday, August 6 following a traffic stop in the area of 9A Road and Collins Drive in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Yamaha moped at 3:30 a.m. ET. Police say the driver of the moped, Brandon J. Hattery, failed to comply with officers and threw an item into a yard. Officers discovered the item to be a methamphetamine pipe with residue, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found marijuana hidden on his person.
22 WSBT
Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe
Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police Department reminder for school zone safety
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Police Department is reminding parents to be safe when picking up and dropping off kids near schools and school busses. The department held a conference on Monday in front of Mishawaka High School outlining traffic laws in school zones. Police are giving out warnings to...
47-Year-Old Devine Stoner Injured In A Vehicle Accident (Cassopolis, MI)
Cass County authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred on Monday morning. When deputies responded to Grange St. in Mason Township, they found that a car driven by 47-year-old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had [..]
