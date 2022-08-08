Read full article on original website
Related
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
Alison by Lizzy Stewart review – a tale as old as the hills made new by art
In this full-length debut tracing the complex relationship of a young artist and her tutor, every page looks exquisite
Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Sandman’s Cain and Abel were inspired by the most important book ever: Tales From the Crypt
Watching The Sandman on Netflix the DC comic) can be an exercise in “spot the reference.” The story hangs together perfectly even if you don’t know that Dream’s raven Matthew is a resurrected Swamp Thing character or that the guy with Shakespeare in the pub is supposed to be Christopher Marlowe — but it can still be fun to trace everything back to its origin.
Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances
The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced
Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in August
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Eiffel review – celebrated tower builder gets cheekily tall backstory
Some towering absurdity and vertiginous silliness here … and also a bit of innocent enjoyment. Eiffel is a handsomely produced period drama, a madly Lloyd-Webber-ised romantic fantasy about the construction of the Eiffel tower in 1889 in Paris for the 100th anniversary of the revolution. Screenwriter Caroline Bongrand imagines (which is to say: she entirely invents) a backstory for the great engineer Gustave Eiffel, a grand passion that inspired him to build the tower as his own private Taj Mahal for a lost, secret love.
Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered
Eleanor Field’s set suggests impermanence and transition: a metal container is surrounded by piles of suitcases. A fitting site for stories of forced migration and resettlement. In August 1972, the military dictator Idi Amin announced that all Asian people who were not Ugandan citizens would be given 90 days to leave the country. Of the 50,000 or so who held British passports, about 30,000 were received in to the UK. Many came to Leicester, sensibly ignoring adverts placed in newspapers by the council, advising them against relocating to the city. To mark the 50th anniversary of those events, Curve commissioned Chandni Mistry, Ashok Patel and Dilan Raithatha to write short plays based on accounts of the lived experiences of local people. I caught two of the productions, presented as a double bill.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Stephen King Has Testified against Simon & Schuster's Efforts to Merge with Penguin Random House
Stephen King—if you haven't yet heard of him—is a phenomenally successful novelist who refers to himself as a suspense writer, though he is praised as a horror author by the general public because he has a deep attraction to the macabre.
The 8 Best Moments From Jo Koy's Filipino Family Film "Easter Sunday"
Comedian and actor Jo Koy breaks barriers with the release of his feel-good Filipino film produced by Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment.
lonelyplanet.com
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
Stories for Telling: The Prince’s Visit
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. The Prince’s Visit.
NYLON
Ask A Witch: How To Communicate With Spirits & Ghosts
This is Ask A Witch, NYLON’s column with Indigenous healer and herbalist Napaquetzalli Martinez that answers your questions on the esoteric, the spiritual, and so much more. We’ve all seen horror films of children playing with Ouji boards, only to release “evil” spirits and become possessed by them: Spirits are nothing to play with. But despite what Hollywood’s spookiest films might suggest, spirits are some of the most valuable and powerful allies we have. Communing with spirits requires conscious awareness and a baseline of protective measures. When we speak of spirits, we are often referring to deceased people or loved ones, “ghosts,” or other entities that exist on the “other side” of the living world. We should engage these beings with the respect we would want to be treated with one day, when we transition to the other side; not as a scary or haunting apparition, but a wise and powerful spirit that can aid and guide those still living. Ahead, find all the best ways to prepare before contacting spirits.
Fiction: The Woods' Way Story. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
SFGate
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
Comments / 0