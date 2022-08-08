ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Mercer County judge's calling hours Tuesday

By Liz Lehman
 2 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday.

Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage.

Fornelli died last week after serving in the Common Pleas Court for nearly 40 years. He served as the president judge in the court for over 20 of those years.

