Computers

laptopmag.com

Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend

Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price

Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Laptop#Microsoft Surface#Surface Pro#Amd#Ram
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best pre-order deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and, as you expected, it’s pretty expensive!. This foldable phone has always been the ultra-premium jewel in Samsung’s crown, and the $1,799 price tag proves it. But there are some pre-order deals that make this a far more tempting purchase.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Have a Galaxy Watch? Here are the new features coming to Wear OS

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 (and its rugged sibling the Watch 5 Pro) at Unpacked 2022, and after hearing about all of the tepid, ho-hum new features coming to the next-gen smartwatches (yes, that was a little shade), a Google rep hopped on to discuss something more exciting: the cool enhancements headed to Wear OS.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Sennheiser Momentum 4 review

Design flaws aside, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a serious contender for the market’s best noise-cancelling headphones. The Momentum 4 is a definitive release for Sennheiser. It features remarkable active noise cancellation (ANC), audio quality, and battery life, making the well-received Momentum 3 a complete afterthought, along with many other newcomers that have strived to step out of Bose and Sony’s shadows.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch: Here's what to expect

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will get a spec bump thanks to the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, but not for a while. However, we are already starting to see some leaks that can give us a clear picture of what to expect. Granted, details are a...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Epic back to school laptop deal takes $300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the best laptops for school and gaming. If you're shopping around for the best college laptop under $700, this deal is for you. Currently, the Lenovo Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU is on sale for $639 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Formerly $939, that's $300 in savings and a stellar price for this configuration. This is one of the best back to school laptop deals up for grabs today.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple's M1 iMac Is $149 Off at Amazon Right Now

Whether you've shifted to more at-home work over the past couple of years or you're ready to replace an aging family computer, Apple's M1 iMac is a great choice for a desktop machine. The 24-inch all-in-one actually tops our list of the best desktop computers thanks to its superfast M1 chip and gorgeous screen and, right now, you can score one at a $149 discount via Amazon. Available in a range of colors, the eight-core model is down to just $1,350 there with the final savings being reflected at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

7 popular Mac apps were found with malware — are they on your device?

Privacy 1st researcher Alex Kleber caught seven Mac apps spreading malware. According to Kleber's Medium report, the malicious apps, masquerading as PDF editors, screen recorders, and more, have the same cybercriminal behind them: a Chinese developer who managed to bypass Apple's review team. The apps utilize an exploit called command-and-control...
COMPUTERS

