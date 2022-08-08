Read full article on original website
Related
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your Apple device looking sharp
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available today are crucial to Protect your iPhone from dirt, scratches and smashed screens
TechRadar
Moto G32 launched in India - Comes with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz LCD, stereo speakers
Motorola has launched its latest phone Moto G32 in India. It has been launched for Rs. 12,999 and will be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Moto G32 is the successor to Moto G31, which has been a successful phone for the company. And Motorola hopes to continue the momentum it has with back-to-back launches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it
MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up. Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
Cult of Mac
Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage
Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cult of Mac
Save on an Apple Magic Trackpad during our Back to Education sale
If you’re tired of your mouse, a Magic Trackpad could be the perfect new input device for your Mac or iPad. And during our Back to Education sale, you can get Apple’s wireless trackpad for just $117.99 (regularly $129) — no coupon code needed. Plus, your purchase...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 may stick with Lightning charging case ahead of 2023 switch to USB-C
Apple products are shifting from Cupertino’s proprietary Lightning connectors to USB-C, but the switch may not be in the cards for the second generation of AirPods Pro, expected to ship before the end of the year. Or so said a prominent analyst Tuesday, anyway. Upcoming AirPods Pro 2 may...
The Verge
How to choose between the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro
If you’re interested in one of Apple’s new M2 MacBooks but you’re confused about which one you should buy, don’t worry — it’s confusing. The two devices are very similar, but they do have a few important differences. To get one big group of...
Cult of Mac
New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max
Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
We've apparently just had a glimpse of the iPad 2022
The iPad 2022 – the 10th gen iPad – could drop in just a few weeks if Apple sticks to its usual timetable, and, as with every anticipated Apple product launch, rumours are running wild about what's in store. When it comes to iPads, updates often boost performance and enhance the screen, but we generally expect the various devices in the range to look pretty much the same aside from perhaps a new colour.
Apple Insider
AirPods will get USB-C charging cases in 2023, Kuo says
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple could release AirPods charging cases equipped with USB-C ports for all of its wireless headphones in 2023, according to Apple analystMing-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider
Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack
Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories -- a charger and a portable battery pack -- that can output 245 watts worth of power. The accessory maker on Monday announced the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger, which it calls the "world's first and smallest" 245W desktop charger. Hyper's...
inputmag.com
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s most popular foldable, all grown up
I don’t want to call it a victory lap, but I can’t help but see one when I look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the new version of Samsung’s most popular foldable smartphone. The Z Flip 4, announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, might not seem all that different from the Z Flip 3, but that’s kind of the point. Samsung’s made the clamshell smartphone sturdier and more powerful, without changing a look most everyone liked. Samsung is also wisely not increasing the $999.99 price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 teaser reveals one of the thinnest foldable phones we’ve ever seen
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on Wednesday, two foldable devices that will help the Korean company cement its position at the top of the foldable market. But Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi decided to ruin Samsung’s foldable party with the Mix Fold 2 teasers in anticipation of its own launch event on Thursday. The company is already showing videos of the new foldable handset, teasing the phone’s crazy thin design.
Cult of Mac
Samsung’s flawed, foldable Androids show why folding iPhone remains years away
The just-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer the clearest evidence yet that Apple is correct to hold off on releasing a folding iPhone. Flexible screens still come with too many problems to be acceptable in an iPhone. Of course, that didn’t stop Samsung from...
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Comments / 0