Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Cases#Ipad Air#Apple Keyboard#Ipad Pro#Lsb Review
9to5Mac

MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up. Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage

Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Save on an Apple Magic Trackpad during our Back to Education sale

If you’re tired of your mouse, a Magic Trackpad could be the perfect new input device for your Mac or iPad. And during our Back to Education sale, you can get Apple’s wireless trackpad for just $117.99 (regularly $129) — no coupon code needed. Plus, your purchase...
EDUCATION
The Verge

How to choose between the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro

If you’re interested in one of Apple’s new M2 MacBooks but you’re confused about which one you should buy, don’t worry — it’s confusing. The two devices are very similar, but they do have a few important differences. To get one big group of...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max

Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

We've apparently just had a glimpse of the iPad 2022

The iPad 2022 – the 10th gen iPad – could drop in just a few weeks if Apple sticks to its usual timetable, and, as with every anticipated Apple product launch, rumours are running wild about what's in store. When it comes to iPads, updates often boost performance and enhance the screen, but we generally expect the various devices in the range to look pretty much the same aside from perhaps a new colour.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

AirPods will get USB-C charging cases in 2023, Kuo says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple could release AirPods charging cases equipped with USB-C ports for all of its wireless headphones in 2023, according to Apple analystMing-Chi Kuo.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack

Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories -- a charger and a portable battery pack -- that can output 245 watts worth of power. The accessory maker on Monday announced the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger, which it calls the "world's first and smallest" 245W desktop charger. Hyper's...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s most popular foldable, all grown up

I don’t want to call it a victory lap, but I can’t help but see one when I look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the new version of Samsung’s most popular foldable smartphone. The Z Flip 4, announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, might not seem all that different from the Z Flip 3, but that’s kind of the point. Samsung’s made the clamshell smartphone sturdier and more powerful, without changing a look most everyone liked. Samsung is also wisely not increasing the $999.99 price.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 teaser reveals one of the thinnest foldable phones we’ve ever seen

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on Wednesday, two foldable devices that will help the Korean company cement its position at the top of the foldable market. But Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi decided to ruin Samsung’s foldable party with the Mix Fold 2 teasers in anticipation of its own launch event on Thursday. The company is already showing videos of the new foldable handset, teasing the phone’s crazy thin design.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
ELECTRONICS

