Visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth at State Fair

Did you know Wisconsin is the world's leading producer of cranberries? More than half of the entire world’s supply of cranberries are grown on Wisconsin family farms. Here to tell us more about Wisconsin Cranberries and the activation they have in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion is Mike Gnewikow, a cranberry grower and co-owner at Wetherby Cranberry Company.
Case IH Supports Wisconsin State Fair

Case IH is a proud supporter of the Wisconsin State Fair, sponsoring the Case IH Coliseum which is the main show ring at the fair and features judging events for cattle and horses. It’s also the location for industry events such as Dairyland Youth Celebration. Nate Weinkauf tells us more about Case IH and the activities happening inside the Case IH Coliseum at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
