HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and two children has been continued. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat. The six counts of attempted murder and the single kidnapping carry sentences of up to 55 years in prison if Campos is convicted.

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO