Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Trial in Reno Co. kidnapping case continued
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and two children has been continued. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat. The six counts of attempted murder and the single kidnapping carry sentences of up to 55 years in prison if Campos is convicted.
Wildfires throughout Reno Co. Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Volunteer Fire Districts were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening with multiple grass and brush fires throughout the county. Reno County Fire District # 9 started the afternoon at 1:45 p.m. with the report of a grass fire...
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Work continues on W. 11th Ave. project
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A section of West 11th Avenue will be closed off again as part of the ongoing street reconstruction project. Beginning Thursday, West 11th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Milcon Street through Forrest Street. This closure is for an emergency water line relocation and...
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Jones family continues long road to recovery
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1880s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
Reno Co. Commission discusses wildfire mitigation Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners heard information for a grant proposal that would pay for wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The matter brought up the continued difficulties fire crews have in fighting such fires due to factors beyond their control. In May, commissioners approved Reno County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Nonprofits will have workshop in Hutch Aug. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community Foundation is inviting area nonprofit staff and board members and other community partners to a professional development opportunity later this month. The Changemakers at Work Summit: Connected, Resilient & Thriving will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at Cosmosphere. Kathryn...
Still some tickets left for Uncorked for TECH event Aug. 19
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are still a couple dozen tickets left as of Wednesday for the Uncorked for TECH event on Friday, August 19th in Downtown Hutchinson. There are around 20 venues and you will get to pick which 13 venues you stop at. Stroll through local businesses in...
Buhler City Council to hold budget hearing Tuesday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler City Council will hold a special session to conduct a public hearing on the 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday evening. That will be followed by discussion and then action on the budget. The city will hit the revenue neutral rate after making some cuts to expenditures, including deferring some usual street maintenance.
Haven USD 312 and teachers reach tentative agreement
HAVEN, Kan. — Teachers in Haven USD 312 and the district have come to a tentative agreement on a new contract for 2022-23. After declaring an impasse, both sides came together on a new contract Monday. According to Superintendent Craig Idacavage, the new contract provides a 4.9% increase in wages and benefits, including a 3.25% wage scale increase. That pushes the base salary for teachers to $40,473.
After school program offered by Haven USD 312
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 is offering an after school program this year. The program is for students ages 5-12 and will be held at Haven Grade School. Enrollment forms are available at the school office. The cost is $30 per week or a $10 drop-in fee. Two...
Cosmosphere recognized by Tripadvisor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. Cosmosphere stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to visitors.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0