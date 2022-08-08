Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one of the Diocese’s schools, regardless of their family’s religious affiliation.

According to a press release, the one-time program expansion of up to $450,000 is in “recognition and response to the economic challenges families are facing” in West Virginia. This is the third phase of the Diocesan Tuition Assistance Program (TAPs) but is the first available to families regardless of religion. Previously, only families belonging to a parish within the diocese were eligible to apply for TAPs.

Applications for this third phase of TAPs for the 2022-2023 school year can be submitted from Aug. 15 to Sept. 2 at this website .

Not sure if your family should apply? The Diocese provided the following guidance:

Catholic families that have previously applied for TAP for the 2022-2023 school year and did not receive funds, will automatically be submitted for Phase III without reapplying.

Families that already received TAP funds for this school year via Phase I or II are not eligible for additional funds.

Non-Catholic families must apply to be eligible for consideration, even if they previously submitted information to the system.

“The rapid rise in gas prices and cost of living is hitting all of us, especially our young families,” said Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine, Ed.S. “This program further acknowledges the commitment to Catholic education in our diocese.”

Students attending the following schools in north central West Virginia may qualify:

Fairmont Catholic Grade School in Fairmont

St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School in Morgantown

St. Mary’s Central School in Clarksburg

St. Patrick School in Weston

Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg

