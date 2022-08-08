Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
Fox 59
Tracking showers, no more 90s this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
Fox 59
Temperature, rainfall records hold again for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today. Record high temperature: 99° (1911) Record low temperature: 50° (1972) Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
Fox 59
Dog Days of Summer on hold for a little while, even milder air to open the weekend
Temperatures rebounded Wednesday as much as 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday but 90° days are on hold, a pattern change is underway. After a cloudy and cool Tuesday and even open to our Wednesday the skies brightened and temperatures responded. By late afternoon temperatures climbed back into the low to mid 80s, and as much as 10-degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday. The official high Wednesday was 83° in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Dyeing clothes with flowers & ice
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Sewful Cheryl, Cheryl Lo taught Jillian and Ryan the fun and unique craft of dyeing clothes with plants and ice!. Sewful Cheryl is offering 10% off custom services, studio workshops, and birthday parties using code ‘IndyNow10’. Code expires 8/31. To learn more...
Fox 59
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
Fox 59
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort
As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. https://fox59.com/news/crawfordsville-church-starts-kentucky-relief-effort/
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
Fox 59
National Smores Day with Chef Kelsey Murphy
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s National Smores Day! Chef Kelsey Murphy dropped in to put her master chef-winning spin on the classic campfire snack!. You can find all of these recipes on Chef Kelsey Murphy’s website!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Fox 59
Indianapolis’ own comfort K-9 brings joy, hope to those affected by tragedy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area continues to see horrific tragedies like mass shootings, a multitude of fatal vehicle crashes, homicides….the list goes on and on. At Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, their goal is to bring comfort to those affected by these tragedies (first responders,...
Fox 59
Grab your mallet, it’s time for a game of croquet!
INDIANAPOLIS — Event and Marketing Manager of The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Whitney Ball stopped by ahead of their Wicket World of Croquet event taking place on Saturday, August 13th from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Chef Joseph Graham from Too Much Sawce brought along a wide selection of...
Fox 59
Where is Mike G? Baby Got Brunch!
INDIANAPOLIS – Where is Mike G? This week, he is at Baby Got Brunch! Here are his top three reasons to go to this event!. Sample unique brunch items from a wide array of local vendors, there are over 25 vendors at this event!. The drinks! Bloody Marys, bottomless...
Fox 59
Cold-pressed, organic juices now offered locally
INDIANAPOLIS — For a nice, fresh, cold-pressed organic juice in Indianapolis, 317 Juicery could be your new go-to. The local Indianapolis business provides non-pasteurized juices which 317 Juicery co-owner Tyler Richardson said will taste entirely different than other store-bought juices. Richardson explained Tuesday on Indy Now that cold-pressed juices...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Cafe Euclid in Greenwood
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach homeless population
An Indianapolis woman is making an impact by making Narcan accessible and providing resources to the homeless. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves …. Proposed plans in the works to bring new Tempo by …. 2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Café Euclid
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
Fox 59
Chris Kattan in Indy this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- You probably know Chris Kattan best for his unforgettable work on Saturday Night Live, performing characters like Mister Peepers and Mango. The funny man is taking his show on the road, and will be in central Indiana this weekend. Chris Kattan joined us on Fox59 Morning News via zoom...
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
