Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Yankees 0, Mariners 1: An inexplicably weird and dumb game
If you are an East Coast reader who typically misses the late night games on the West Coast and checks back in the morning, be very glad you did not watch this game live. What started as an incredible pitchers’ duel between aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo devolved into an objectively-awful series of baserunning blunders in extra-innings. Incredibly, the game simply didn’t end after any of those mistakes and marched onto a 13th inning before the Mariners finally put the scoreless tie to bed.
Analysis: Mariners Face Interesting Roster Decisions
The Mariners are about to have a bit of a roster crunch. Mitch Haniger is back with the big-league club and sometime in the next two weeks, the Mariners are expected to activate Julio Rodríguez, Dylan Moore, Taylor Trammell, Diego Castillo, Ken Giles and possibly Curt Casali. Naturally, this leads to the question: how can you fit all of these guys on a roster? The short answer is: they can't.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance. “I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by the team. “But know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.” Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central. “I want to reestablish our momentum and progress towards building a winning team and I am driven to find a talented executive to help us do that,” Ilitch said in a statement before meeting with reporters as the team prepared to host Cleveland.
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees (71-40) and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) meet in the finale of a 3-game set Wednesday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After Yankees Series, Mariners' Patience and Schedule Will Start to Pay Off
The 20-game stretch following the All-Star Break has been brutal for the Mariners, littered with the Astros and Yankees. But following Wednesday's game against New York, Seattle will really see its opportunity to break through and snap its playoff drought.
With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason
This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
NBC News' Peter Alexander throws first pitch at Mariners game
NBC News correspondent and Saturday TODAY co-anchor Peter Alexander threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Seattle Mariners Game. See him aim for the strike zone!Aug. 8, 2022.
