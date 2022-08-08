ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Mariners 1: An inexplicably weird and dumb game

If you are an East Coast reader who typically misses the late night games on the West Coast and checks back in the morning, be very glad you did not watch this game live. What started as an incredible pitchers’ duel between aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo devolved into an objectively-awful series of baserunning blunders in extra-innings. Incredibly, the game simply didn’t end after any of those mistakes and marched onto a 13th inning before the Mariners finally put the scoreless tie to bed.
Yardbarker

Analysis: Mariners Face Interesting Roster Decisions

The Mariners are about to have a bit of a roster crunch. Mitch Haniger is back with the big-league club and sometime in the next two weeks, the Mariners are expected to activate Julio Rodríguez, Dylan Moore, Taylor Trammell, Diego Castillo, Ken Giles and possibly Curt Casali. Naturally, this leads to the question: how can you fit all of these guys on a roster? The short answer is: they can't.
The Associated Press

Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance. “I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by the team. “But know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.” Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central. “I want to reestablish our momentum and progress towards building a winning team and I am driven to find a talented executive to help us do that,” Ilitch said in a statement before meeting with reporters as the team prepared to host Cleveland.
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Trade Rumors

With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason

This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
