KWCH.com
Laredo students return to the classrooms
Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say.
KWCH.com
W. Wichita restaurant hosts "Fill the Bus" event for Sedgwick County school districts
Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting. Districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT. This fall, Kansas could face its worst teacher...
KWCH.com
Back to School: Saving on supplies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year just days away, many parents have been busy with back to school shopping. Or maybe you’ve been waiting to the last minute. We’ve been sharing tips on how you can save money as you shop, especially as prices go up.
KAKE TV
Well-known Wichita couple shares their Alzheimer’s story to raise awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alzheimer’s affects more than 55,000 people in Kansas and it kills one in three US senior citizens. Mark and Barbara Chamberlin spend their time these days relaxing, whether it's by the pool or traveling around the world. However now they're venturing into new territory, Alzheimer’s.
wichitabyeb.com
West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts
If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
Man behind MTWichita out for health reasons
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wayne Bryan, known to most local musical theater fans, will have to sit out the season finale of Music Theatre Wichita due to medical reasons. Bryan is considered the heart of MTWichita. It is his voice that you hear on MTWichita advertisements. He is also the one who greets the audience […]
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Derby North 6th Grade Bootcamp
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s getting close to Back to School time! This morning for Where’s Shane we’re out in Derby at Derby North Middle School to get a look at their 6th Grade Bootcamp-- an opportunity for incoming 6th graders to get ready to start the school year. This morning we’re trying out some of the activities campers will get to do -- and getting some tips on how your kiddos can prepare!
Longtime Wichita restaurant that’s down employees will stop offering dinner service
The owners want to move toward retirement and haven’t been able to find enough staff since COVID-19
wichitabyeb.com
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
KWCH.com
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38 per gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. Gas will be offered for this price at the JumpStart on 730 N. Broadway in Wichita from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m.
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
KWCH.com
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 79-year-old Augusta man drowned Saturday at a private lake south of Genoa, Neb. The drowning happened at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Nance County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and were informed that the victim, Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, was swimming approximately 100 feet from the shore. Witnesses heard him call for help then disappear under the water. He was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived.
KWCH.com
Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
Plea: Wichita man ran over, killed childhood friend after gin, chess, religion fight
Prosecutors say Travis Shaw drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan over David Lee, causing him to “become lodged underneath” the car. He walked away afterward.
