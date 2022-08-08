KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. It happened around 9:45PM Sunday, near 55th and Prospect. Officers arrived at the gas station and spotted a possible stolen vehicle. A driver got into the vehicle and when officers tried to approach, the driver drove towards the officers and hit the police van. Officers fired and hit the driver.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO