Independence, MO

KMBC.com

KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Independence, MO
KMBC.com

Shooting kills 1, injures another at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and one person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities were called about 7:30 p.m. to North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue on a reported shooting and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Officers shoot, kill vehicle theft suspect they said struck their police van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. It happened around 9:45PM Sunday, near 55th and Prospect. Officers arrived at the gas station and spotted a possible stolen vehicle. A driver got into the vehicle and when officers tried to approach, the driver drove towards the officers and hit the police van. Officers fired and hit the driver.
KANSAS CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Sheriffs, Attorney General, Sen. Hawley push back against FBI firearms audit

JEFFERSON CITY — After an email alleged a firearms background check audit, including a review of concealed carry permits, was given to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, several other departments have preemptively stated they would not turn over any such information, to the support of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Inmate killed at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died at the facility on Sunday. Authorities believe the cause of death is a homicide but are waiting for an independent autopsy. The inmate has been identified as 56-year-old Fred Patterson III. Patterson was admitted to the facility back...
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown. Court...
RAYTOWN, MO

