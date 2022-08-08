Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Jackson County Sheriff to issue body cameras to all uniformed officers
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A significant change is coming for deputies and supervisors of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Darryl Forte says body-worn cameras will be issued to all uniformed officers starting Thursday. The sheriff says he has created a new policy requiring deputies to wear body cameras...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
KMBC.com
Deadly Kansas City police shooting started with stolen vehicle investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal shooting involving Kansas City police on Sunday night started with a stolen vehicle investigation. It happened at a convenience store and gas station at the corner of 55th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators, Kansas...
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man fatally shot by Kansas City police Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of a man fatally shot by Kansas City police late Sunday night. The Highway Patrol said Zachary James Garrard, 31, was fatally shot near 55th Street and Prospect Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
KMBC.com
Shooting kills 1, injures another at KCK park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and one person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities were called about 7:30 p.m. to North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue on a reported shooting and...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within minutes of each other
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:58 p.m. to the 8000 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate vehicle connected to pedestrian hit-and-run incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department say they have successfully gotten in contact with the owner of a truck involved in a hit-and-run investigation. Police believe are looking for the vehicle after a pedestrian was struck at 11539 Hickman Mills Dr. on July 30, 2022.
KMBC.com
Officers shoot, kill vehicle theft suspect they said struck their police van
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. It happened around 9:45PM Sunday, near 55th and Prospect. Officers arrived at the gas station and spotted a possible stolen vehicle. A driver got into the vehicle and when officers tried to approach, the driver drove towards the officers and hit the police van. Officers fired and hit the driver.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state
Shawn Percells, convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas, banned from doing similar business in Kansas in the future.
KMBC.com
Kansas City shooting on 8th Street now considered a homicide after victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a shooting that occurred on Aug. 4 is now considered a homicide after the victim reportedly died from his injuries. Neither the victim nor any potential suspect has been identified in the 8th street shooting. At 11:14 p.m. last Thursday officers...
krcgtv.com
Sheriffs, Attorney General, Sen. Hawley push back against FBI firearms audit
JEFFERSON CITY — After an email alleged a firearms background check audit, including a review of concealed carry permits, was given to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, several other departments have preemptively stated they would not turn over any such information, to the support of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Inmate killed at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died at the facility on Sunday. Authorities believe the cause of death is a homicide but are waiting for an independent autopsy. The inmate has been identified as 56-year-old Fred Patterson III. Patterson was admitted to the facility back...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown. Court...
Comments / 0