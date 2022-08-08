Read full article on original website
A Week of Training for an Ultramarathon
The most common question I get about running ultras is how much I train. Depends, is always my answer. My training load depends on the race I’m training for, how healthy I am, how busy I am, and how tired I am. However, I typically run 45 miles each week at a minimum, and strength train at least twice. This week, I was three weeks out from my 100 miler and coming off big training week.
boxrox.com
How to Build Huge, Strong Traps with the Barbell Shrug (Benefits, Technique and Muscles Worked)
Learn how to add the Barbell Shrug into your training. The Barbell Shrug is a mass building compound barbell exercise that packs on serious muscle mass and strength for the traps. There are many different variations, however when it comes to gains and results, the barbell variation is hard to...
The Best Exercises For Distance Runners
Here are the best exercises that distance runners should be incorporating into their routine. You'll want to be as strong, balanced, and flexible as possible.
Fat Loss and Fitness: Sprint Interval Training Vs. High-Intensity Interval Training
Ask any exercise expert to name the best way to burn fat and get fit, and they’ll probably tell you that high-intensity interval training is the way to go. Known as HIIT for short, this popular training workout method involves alternating short periods of strenuous exercise with equally brief periods of incomplete rest. This sequence is then repeated usually six to ten times for a quick but brutal workout.
The Science Behind the Best Ab Workouts
While you can't spot reduce body fat, you can exercise to target your core muscles to build strong, sculpted abs. Here's how to design the best ab workout.
Bodybuilding Coach Eugene Teo Shares Last Muscle Building Arm Workout He Trained With the Late John Meadows
Powerlifting and bodybuilding coach Eugene Teo is well respected in the fitness industry, a reputation he’s earned with thorough and exhausting training methods. In a recent video shared on YouTube, Eugene guided his followers through an arm workout demonstrated by the late bodybuilder, John Meadows. One of the primary...
