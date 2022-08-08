The most common question I get about running ultras is how much I train. Depends, is always my answer. My training load depends on the race I’m training for, how healthy I am, how busy I am, and how tired I am. However, I typically run 45 miles each week at a minimum, and strength train at least twice. This week, I was three weeks out from my 100 miler and coming off big training week.

