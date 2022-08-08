ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Rose

A Week of Training for an Ultramarathon

The most common question I get about running ultras is how much I train. Depends, is always my answer. My training load depends on the race I’m training for, how healthy I am, how busy I am, and how tired I am. However, I typically run 45 miles each week at a minimum, and strength train at least twice. This week, I was three weeks out from my 100 miler and coming off big training week.
Fat Loss and Fitness: Sprint Interval Training Vs. High-Intensity Interval Training

Ask any exercise expert to name the best way to burn fat and get fit, and they’ll probably tell you that high-intensity interval training is the way to go. Known as HIIT for short, this popular training workout method involves alternating short periods of strenuous exercise with equally brief periods of incomplete rest. This sequence is then repeated usually six to ten times for a quick but brutal workout.
