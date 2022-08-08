Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash
BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday
Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
RELATED PEOPLE
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
Police: 83-year-old man killed in Coram crash
According to police, the incident happened on County Road 83 just south of Mooney Pond Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Route 66 reopens after Marlborough crash
MARLBOROUGH — Authorities have reopened Route 66 near Shepard Road after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, state officials said. Around 10:35 a.m., state police out of Troop K were notified of a two-car collision in that area, according to state police. Paramedics were also called to the...
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Register Citizen
Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 8 in Shelton shuts down following accident
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 south in Shelton closed on Monday following a car crash and vehicle fire. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT) the highway is shut down between Exits 14 and 13. The crash was reported at 6:47 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting
BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
Register Citizen
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
Register Citizen
Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
Comments / 0