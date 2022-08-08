ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Register Citizen

Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash

BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday

Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash

NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Route 66 reopens after Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH — Authorities have reopened Route 66 near Shepard Road after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, state officials said. Around 10:35 a.m., state police out of Troop K were notified of a two-car collision in that area, according to state police. Paramedics were also called to the...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting

BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton

SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
EAST HAVEN, CT

