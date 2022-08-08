Read full article on original website
Katie Sadleir: Birmingham has been like Disneyland on steroids
Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games has “gone beyond expectations”, according to the chief executive of the Games’ federation.The event drew to a close on Monday and has been a riot of colour and excitement throughout.As well as some stellar performances from the athletes, the warm welcome of volunteers and local residents will live long in the memory of those who covered the Games.The event’s mascot, Perry the Bull, has been a huge hit with younger spectators and the opening ceremony’s Raging Bull has been surrounded by people taking photos after it was moved to Centenary Square in the centre...
BBC
Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Ceremony bull to stay
A giant mechanical bull that became the star of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony it set to stay in the city. The 10m sculpture is on display in Centenary Square after its debut last week, although its future has been less clear. Largely made of foam, it was due...
Birmingham expects surge of tourism following success of Commonwealth Games
Event is on track to be most successful games in history with more than 1.5m tickets sold
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84
Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84, his company has announced. Known for his innovative styles and perfume, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs' famous black turtle neck jumpers. Miyake was known to work with traditional and modern fashion techniques during his...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
BBC
John Travolta leads tributes to Grease co-star Newton-John
We're wrapping up our live coverage now - thanks for following. Here's a recap of what's happened this evening:. Tributes have been paid to British-Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John who has died from cancer aged 73. She was best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
BBC
Darrell Meekcom: Man who 'mooned' speed camera cleared of offence
A man who allegedly bared his bottom at a speed camera as part of a "bucket list" has been found not guilty of a public order offence. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, was arrested in November 2021 and subsequently charged. At Redditch magistrates' court on Tuesday, he was cleared of...
Picture this: a day in the life of London, 1984
A hundred photographers were given 24 hours to record every aspect of work and play in the capital. By Chris Hall
BBC
'My heart will forever be broken but love keeps me going'
A story of loss and hope. Geraldine Mullan lost her family when their car went into Lough Foyle near Quigley's Point in August 2020. Her husband John Mullan, her six-year-old daughter Amelia and 14-year-old son Tomas died, while she survived. As she prepares to mark the second anniversary of the...
Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted
Belfast City Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year if the city is shortlisted on Friday.A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s City Growth & Regeneration Committee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.Belfast has submitted an expression of interest for #Eurovision2023, and tonight the proposal to support a full bid, if...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’
There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
