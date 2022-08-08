Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Library to Celebrate Twenty Year Anniversary
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The community is invited to celebrate the Puyallup Public Library’s 20th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. From 5 to 7 pm, the Library will host an Open House to celebrate twenty years of learning, reading, and literacy in the community.
The Suburban Times
Warn named to YMCA Advisory Council
Lakewood resident Eric Warn was selected last week to serve on the Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council. Warn is a longtime member of the YMCA and volunteers as an instructor for a senior strength class three times a week. “The Y is my second home and a fabulous crossroads for meeting friends and getting the exercise I need to stay healthy,” the 2019 Lakewood YMCA Member of the Year added.
The Suburban Times
Grave Concerns Association fundraises at Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale
Submitted by Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair. The Grave Concerns Association will participate in the Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1211 Starling Street. Stop by for a complementary water and check out the offerings including handmade jewelry, fairy gardens, plarn bags, collectibles, and repurposed treasures. All proceeds go toward the mission of the all volunteer group to purchase markers for the historic patient cemetery in Fort Steilacoom Park.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia schools wants to offer the public another look at the balance calendar concept
Olympia School District (OSD) is considering stepping up its campaign to inform community members about the balanced calendar concept. “It seems like folks don't understand what the balanced calendar is,” said (OSD) President and District 1 Director Maria Flores during the OSD hybrid working session on Thursday, August 4, regarding plans on the balanced school calendar.
seattlemedium.com
Assistance Available for Economic Displacement Relocation
The housing issue is all but back to normal for many. COVID created some tough economic and living situations. Many agency leaders are looking to address those who are in those tough situations. Residents renting in Seattle will benefit from the information below. Beginning July 1, 2022, when your landlord...
KING-5
Luxury whiskey for sale at this swanky boutique in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Years before Glen McCallum and his wife Maxine opened their specialty spirits shop, McCallum & Sons Whiskey Company in downtown Tacoma, before Glen McCallum collected dozens of books on the subject of whiskey, and hundred of bottles, there was that first high end single malt whiskey: a $200 bottle of Glenmorangie Signet, a gift from Maxine's uncle.
urbnlivn.com
Chic, stylish Meadowbrook midcentury rambler
10556 39th Ave. NE is a chic, stylish midcentury rambler in Seattle’s Meadowbrook neighborhood. Situated just steps from the peaceful calm of Meadowbrook Pond and its meandering paths, the renovated home boasts four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and 1,584 square feet. Laid out across one floor, the residence offers a...
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
The Suburban Times
Letter: The Demise of the City of Lakewood’s Citizen Volunteer Lake Water Quality Monitoring Program
Submitted by Don Russell. On June 14, 2022, without prior announcement or consultation, we City of Lakewood 22-year citizen volunteer lake water quality monitors received the following email notice from the Pierce Conservation District. “We are saddened to let you know that after 22 years of monitoring and over 20...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive
For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
The Suburban Times
Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival
City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.
I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages
TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing ban in Seattle, pending council decision
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced a law to remove gas-powered leaf blowers for city government by 2025, and for businesses and residents by 2027, in favor of electric ones. “Gas-powered leaf blowers cause air pollution, noise pollution that harms workers who use them as well as the people and...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
PLANetizen
Tacoma Lowers Speed Limits as Part of Vision Zero Plan
As announced in a City of Tacoma press release republished in The Suburban Times, Tacoma’s city council has voted to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on residential streets and 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four of the city’s Neighborhood Business Districts. “The...
The Suburban Times
Our COVID-19 data reporting continues to evolve. You’ll soon see changes
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 will likely be with us for some time. As we continue to evolve our COVID-19 data reporting, you’ll soon see changes to our weekly reports and data dashboards. Keeping you informed. Our goal is to keep you informed during the pandemic. We give...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
The Suburban Times
Music on the Square, Aug. 10
City of University Place social media post. Music on the Square continues this week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a free jazz performance from Jacqueline Tabor from 6-8 p.m. in Market Square! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to!
