Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
Texans' Darius Anderson: Done for the season
Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his knee during camp Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Anderson was considered a longshot to make the final roster, so this news does not impact Houston's running back depth chart. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back has yet to record an NFL carry after spending the last two seasons on various practice squads.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Will play Saturday
Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield appears to have pulled ahead in Carolina's quarterback competition, per Ellis Williams of The Charlotte Observer, but Rhule didn't reveal whether he or Darnold will actually start Saturday's preseason event. The Panthers aren't expected to declare a regular-season starter until after the second preseason game, August 19 at New England, though a strong performance in the opener could go a long way in Mayfield's favor.
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with coach Zac Taylor saying the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after labrum surgery in March...
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
A hamstring injury will prevent Shenault from playing in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missed time this summer is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backup up Christian Kirk in the slot.
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
Trey Lance, Jameis Winston highlight NFC QBs under pressure list | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho shares his four NFC Quarterbacks under the most pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season. Acho nominates the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston out of the NFC South, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins out of the NFC North, San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance out of the NFC West and finally Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Vying for roster spot
Patmon is listed as the No. 6 wide receiver on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Andrew Moore of SI.com reports. While Patmon hasn't wowed at camp, he's made enough plays to be considered as a potential option for the initial 53-man roster. Last season, the 2020 sixth-round pick made eight appearances for the Colts and caught two of four targets for 21 yards and one score across 64 offensive snaps -- all career highs. It appears like he has a shot at a larger role in Year 3, but the looming return of Mike Strachan (knee) could change things quickly.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a...
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Busts from NFL model that called Julio Jones' disappointing season
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was given a $3 million raise this season, even though he is already under contract through 2025. The 32-year-old will now be the eighth-highest paid player at his position this year. He is coming off his sixth straight 80-catch, 1,000-yard receiving season and will be one of the top targets in Kansas City's offense yet again following the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. How high should Kelce be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Are there any 2022 Fantasy football breakouts to consider in Kansas City following Hill's exit?
