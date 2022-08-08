Read full article on original website
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
NC State DL Savion Jackson on switching to No. 9, talking to Bradley Chubb
NC State defensive lineman Savion Jackson spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Wake Forest football QB: Mitch Griffis named starter with Sam Hartman out indefinitely due to condition
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition, as the Demon Deacons announced Wednesday. Hartman will be back this season, but Mitch Griffis is the starter in the meantime, head coach Dave Clawson said. Hartman returned to Wake Forest for his fifth year, after...
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback
Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
NC State QB Devin Leary on Pack's ranking, Anthony Belton
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
