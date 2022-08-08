ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty

SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID shooting victim

BRISTOL – A man killed last week in Bristol has been identified. Police said 27-year-old Leonaldo Encarnacion was shot and killed on Friday, in the early morning hours, on Jefferson Avenue. No charges have been filed in connection with the 27-year-old’s death, though police say they are still investigating....
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol Press

New Britain man charged with home invasion in motel robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man faces felony charges after police say he was involved in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. Police said the suspects knocked on the victim’s door on April 14, around 10 p.m., at the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St., before pushing their way through when the victim partially opened the door. The men, police said, threatened the victim, saying they had a gun, and went through his pockets.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

PRIME TIME: Looking at one of the Builders of Bristol

Here is a “Builders of Bristol” biography of Elizabeth “Lizzie” M. Sikes (1840-1925), written by Eleanor Wilson of the Bristol Historical Society (BHS). “Elizabeth M. Sikes was born in Springfield, MA on May 16, 1840 to Rufus and Laura (Pomeroy) Sikes. Laura, born in Connecticut in 1812, married Rufus Sikes, a cabinet maker in Somers, CT. The Sikes were one of the best known Massachusetts families that dated back to the early colonial days in the Connecticut Valley.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Jennie F. Lorenzetti

Jennie F. Lorenzetti, 97, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab in Plainville on Aug. 8, 2022. Jennie was the beloved widow of Alfred Lorenzetti. She was born in Bristol to Francis and Theresa Cattaneo on Jan. 30, 1925. Jennie graduated from Bristol High School, attended business school, and worked at IBM, and Eagle Pencil in Danbury, and Informational Systems in Farmington.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Michele Lee Paradis (Kemp)

Michele Lee Paradis (Kemp), 51 years young, was born in Princeton, NJ on Nov. 22, 1970, and was taken to be with the angels on June 28, 2022. She lost her battle with cancer. The youngest daughter of three girls, she resided in Bristol, where she was a Health Care Worker for the New Horizons for many years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Richard J. Billings

Richard J. Billings, age 79, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2022 at Countryside Manor in Bristol, after a long illness. Richard was born on Sept. 2, 1942 in Canton, NY, to parents Burton and Thelma (Stacy). He graduated from Minerva Central School in Minerva, NY in 1961. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963. He later settled in Bristol, and worked for New England Aircraft for several years, and retired from J.G. Martin Trucking where he worked for over 20 years. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and casino trips. He was also an avid Yankees and UConn basketball fan.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: McDonald's employee retires after 41 years

Donna (Boutin) Wilson, a recent retiree, was thrown a birthday party this past Saturday at the Lions Club in Wolcott. Family and friends gathered to offer her congratulations and wish her well into the recent retirement phase of her life. I’ll not reveal her age, but can tell you she...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol residents come out to vote

BRISTOL – Bristol engaged in the perhaps most recognized of American traditions Tuesday as residents set out to vote for their favored candidates during the Connecticut August Primary elections. In the sole local race, Republicans Joe Hoxha and Aileen Abrams faced off in order to become the sole candidate...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bell City Barber Shop celebrates grand opening

BRISTOL – With its red sign making a sharp statement at 423 North Main St., Bell City Barber Shop celebrated its grand opening Tuesday with a late afternoon ribbon-cutting. Co-owners Dave Lopez and Guillermo Montesdeoca said their focus on business is in providing a family-friendly experience for all ages in hair cutting and styling.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Kenneth W. Walls

Kenneth W. Walls, 88, of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home. He was born on Dec. 20, 1933, in Bristol, son of the late Lyman and Eleanor (Menard) Walls. Kenny proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Arlene Jeanette Pappas

Arlene Jeanette Pappas passed from this world on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Arlene was born to Bernard and Lucy Stasulewicz in New Britain. Shortly after graduating from New Britain High School, she happily accepted her role as wife, mother, and eventually, a grandmother. Eager to provide for her family, she held a number of positions of employment, but she found true purpose in the medical field, specifically hospice and palliative care, assisting the staff with complex patient needs.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Toms River East guts out 3-2 win to eliminate Rhode Island

BRISTOL – One of the most storied Little League towns in America continued their trail back to Williamsport on Sunday night. Toms River East of New Jersey gutted out a 3-2 win over Cumberland, Rhode Island to advance to the Metro Region semifinals on Wednesday. The team did so...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bristol Press

Manafort Brothers Inc. continues long legacy

The Manafort Brothers Inc. demolition company has been in business since 1919. “When my grandfather started the business in 1919, it was called New Britain House Wrecking Company,” Jon Manafort said of his grandfather, James Manafort. Their employees have experience in concrete, civil and utility, demolition, and more. A...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Farmers Market observes National Farmers Market Week

BRISTOL – As farmers markets across the country celebrate National Farmers Market Week between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13, the Bristol Farmers Market joined the observance. “Each year it is an opportunity to recognize the value that the Bristol Farmers Market brings to the community,” said Bristol Marketing and Public Relations Specialist and Farmers Market Liaison, Dawn Nielsen. “We encourage the community to visit the Bristol Farmers Market on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to experience all the great vendors, musical entertainment, and a variety of food trucks to help the city celebrate National Farmers Market Week.”
BRISTOL, CT

