Richard J. Billings, age 79, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2022 at Countryside Manor in Bristol, after a long illness. Richard was born on Sept. 2, 1942 in Canton, NY, to parents Burton and Thelma (Stacy). He graduated from Minerva Central School in Minerva, NY in 1961. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963. He later settled in Bristol, and worked for New England Aircraft for several years, and retired from J.G. Martin Trucking where he worked for over 20 years. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and casino trips. He was also an avid Yankees and UConn basketball fan.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO