Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave
Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
Winter Fashion Trends To Look Out For
While the summer sun may still be out, it’s never too early to look ahead and start prepping your wardrobe for the seasons to come. With Fall and Winter fashion showcases already presented...
Best Technical Jackets: New Outerwear Innovations to Take Your Adventures to New Heights
The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don't let you overheat when you're hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time. After […]
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA・
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
Issey Miyake: Fashion world and fans mourn death of iconic Japanese designer
The fashion industry is mourning the loss of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who has died at the age of 84.According to the Kyodo news agency, Miyake died of liver cancer on Friday 5 August while “surrounded by close friends and associates”.There will be no memorial service or funeral as per the designer’s wishes, a brief release from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group said.Tributes to the industry giant, whose signature pleated style of clothing is instantly recognisable, have begun pouring in from fashion editors, designers and fans.Tianwei Zhang, WWD magazine’s London and China market editor, posted a...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
Selena Gomez Single-Handedly Brought Back Bermuda Shorts on Her Italian Vacay
While I'm hunched over on my laptop, Selena Gomez is living her best vacation life. No doubt celebrating her recent 30th birthday, Gomez is currently galavanting around Italy wearing some super chic clothes. Photographed on the island of Capri, she wore Lapointe's Sequin Crop Top ($690) and High-Waist Sequin Bermuda Shorts ($950).
Salomon Honors Its 75th Anniversary With a New XT-6 Offering
In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Salomon has constructed a new special edition XT-6 Expanse — paying homage to the beloved Adventure 7 sneaker. Lately, the technical sports gear brand has been conquering more than just the trails as its silhouettes can be seen on pavements within urban settings, but Salomon would still like to remind everyone of its hiking origins.
