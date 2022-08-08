Read full article on original website
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
How Rams' Super Bowl title has fanned flames of red-hot commodity in L.A.
Rams training camps used to be littered with fans adorning colors for other NFL teams, but a Super Bowl LVI title later blue-and-gold enthusiasm has taken over in L.A.
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with coach Zac Taylor saying the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after labrum surgery in March...
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Texans' Darius Anderson: Done for the season
Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his knee during camp Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Anderson was considered a longshot to make the final roster, so this news does not impact Houston's running back depth chart. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back has yet to record an NFL carry after spending the last two seasons on various practice squads.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Will play Saturday
Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield appears to have pulled ahead in Carolina's quarterback competition, per Ellis Williams of The Charlotte Observer, but Rhule didn't reveal whether he or Darnold will actually start Saturday's preseason event. The Panthers aren't expected to declare a regular-season starter until after the second preseason game, August 19 at New England, though a strong performance in the opener could go a long way in Mayfield's favor.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
A hamstring injury will prevent Shenault from playing in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missed time this summer is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backup up Christian Kirk in the slot.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his left ACL last November. That has forced the Packers to capitalize on the versatility of their remaining linemen by putting them in various spots. Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges it has been a learning process.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
CBS Sports
Bears' Dante Pettis: Inconsistent start to camp
Pettis hasn't risen above the Bears' less experienced receivers the way a former second-round pick may be expected to, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Pettis hasn't been getting consistent separation against defensive backs with little NFL experience during practices. He's also struggled with occasional drops. Although Pettis had a strong rookie season in 2018, when he posted 467 yards and five touchdowns, he's recorded just 172 yards and four scores in 21 games over the last three seasons. It's likely he'll remain in a battle for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Bothered by foot
Cobb missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The Packers won't rush Cobb back into action and wouldn't have played him in Friday's preseason opener against Cincinnati even if he were healthy. He's back as Aaron Rodgers' slot receiver, though perhaps with some snap competition from 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers, who reportedly lost more than 10 pounds to become quicker after a no-show rookie season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Looks to carve out backfield role
Allgeier is listed toward the bottom of the Falcons' unofficial posted depth chart, but Scott Bair of the team's official site notes that's an approach coach Arthur Smith generally takes with rookies at this stage of the preseason. Along with Allgeier, wideout Drake London -- the No. 8 overall pick...
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Vying for roster spot
Patmon is listed as the No. 6 wide receiver on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Andrew Moore of SI.com reports. While Patmon hasn't wowed at camp, he's made enough plays to be considered as a potential option for the initial 53-man roster. Last season, the 2020 sixth-round pick made eight appearances for the Colts and caught two of four targets for 21 yards and one score across 64 offensive snaps -- all career highs. It appears like he has a shot at a larger role in Year 3, but the looming return of Mike Strachan (knee) could change things quickly.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Moore: Struggling with drops
Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.
CBS Sports
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
CBS Sports
Bears' Isaiah Coulter: Struggling with consistency
Coulter has shown the ability to make downfield catches, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Coulter has played in three games in his two years with the Texans and Bears, resulting in 21 offensive snaps. He's shown the speed needed to make big plays, but he hasn't been able to do so on a consistent basis. He may need to show well in preseason games in his battle to earn a roster spot.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
