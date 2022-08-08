Read full article on original website
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we've got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Footloose and fancy-free! When we're in a rush, we just don't have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We're on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
I've tested dozens of denim brands as a style editor, but I pretty much only buy jeans from this one affordable brand
Good jeans can feel impossible to shop for. Trying new brands is always a total crapshoot, and it can be really hard to get the fit right when the same size is so different from brand to brand.
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave
Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
Winter Fashion Trends To Look Out For
While the summer sun may still be out, it’s never too early to look ahead and start prepping your wardrobe for the seasons to come. With Fall and Winter fashion showcases already presented...
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Sam Edelman Flash Sale: These Top-Selling Sandals Are 50% Off Today
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Best Technical Jackets: New Outerwear Innovations to Take Your Adventures to New Heights
The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don't let you overheat when you're hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time. After […]
This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip
Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a
The Best Denim Shorts
Classic denim shorts, like great white sneakers, are a wardrobe essential. Whether you favor worn-in cutoffs or a crisp, perfectly ironed knee-length look, there are countless ways to run with the effortlessly cool style. Bella and Gigi Hadid have both been spotted in mid-length versions this summer, while Dua Lipa has been channelling the ’70s in super-cropped Daisy Dukes. And there’s good news for those who don’t want to give up their beachwear of choice at the office: The Wall Street Journal has declared “Fancy Shorts” the new power dressing staple. And who says a tailored, elongated pair of jorts can’t be fancy? See all of our tip picks of the season, below.
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
The sneaker release calendar is full of promising pairs this week, no matter what your personal taste is. Jordan Brand is bringing back an Air Jordan 7 colorway for the first time since 2006, Nike is celebrating the history of the Air Force 1 by revisiting some concepts from the ‘80s, brands like Stüssy and Brain Dead are dropping off their latest collabs, and New Balance continues its impressive output with some inline releases of its own.
Gigi Hadid Plays With Mismatched Patterns in Crochet Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Converse Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid elevated classic jeans and sneakers with a fun top and accessories. The model stepped out on Wednesday night in NYC with her friend, Leah McCarthy. For the outing, Hadid mixed classic and trendy pieces flawlessly. She paired light wash, high-waisted Danielle Guizio jeans with rips in the knees with a cropped knit top. Her sweater vest featured several different colors and patterns. She added a brown and black bucket hat to the look as well as a pair of round sunglasses. Hadid accessorized further with a chunky necklace and a tiny cream...
Saint Laurent’s Desert Oasis Reflected on the Past for Spring/Summer 2023
Anthony Vaccarello’s climb towards greatness in the menswear market has been a slow and steady approach, often eschewing a ‘race-to-the-finish’ design mentality. For his Spring/Summer 2023 Saint Laurent collection, Vaccarello chose Morocco for the show destination and made a strong mark evoking the sleek ‘70s silhouette of the brand’s founder.
