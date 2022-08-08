Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
sneakernews.com
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
sneakernews.com
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
sneakernews.com
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
sneakernews.com
Orange-Colored “NIKE” Branding Animates This Greyscale Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature visible Air technology (and it’s far from the last), but it’s arguably one of the most important. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design from 1990 emerged in a mix of straightforward grey, white and black tones across its standard build. Profile swooshes, however, deviate from their traditional solid color finish in favor of an all-over “NIKE” print makeover that may speak to a larger collection. Air Max units underfoot forgo any vibrant flair, favoring a pitch-dark look that allows for the aforementioned branding choice to revel in the spotlight.
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents Dress This Upcoming Jordan Jumpman Pro
The Jordan Jumpman Pro, the first-ever Jumpman sneaker, was confirmed to be returning for its 25th Anniversary. And joining the releases unveiled thus far is this newly-revealed colorway, which features “Bordeaux” across many of its accents. Similar to the pair that appeared back in June, the “Bordeaux” is...
Complex
Iggy Azalea Announces She’s No Longer Retiring From Music Career: ‘Cry About It’
After saying she would be stepping away from music back in 2021, Iggy Azalea announced that she’s changed her mind. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Azalea wrote on Monday. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
sneakernews.com
“Volt” And “Rush Pink” Outfit This Latest Nike Air Max 90
Nike continues to supply new releases every season, unveiling them in droves week by week. And after loading up official images of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” and Air Huarache “Resin,” the Swoosh has shared yet another inline Air Max 90, this pair dressed in “Volt” as well as “Rush Pink.”
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
Comments / 0