Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
VIDEO: Hawks’ Dejounte Murray slaps Paolo Banchero with the ultimate disrespect at Zeke-End
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero already got his “Welcome to the league” moment even before he steps foot on an NBA court, courtesy of new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. During their recent showdown at Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament, Murray slapped Banchero with the ultimate disrespect. After fooling...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest
Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2,...
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA・
Two Atlanta Hawks Players That Can Surprise NBA Next Season
These two reserve players are the biggest sleepers for the Hawks in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart
The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
LOOK: Kent Bazemore Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Kent Bazemore commented on Russell Westbrook's recent Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Atlanta Hawks sign former Florida State guard to two-way deal
The former Seminole will be moving a little closer to home.
NBA Reveals Spurs' Spot in Western Conference Power Rankings
After trading Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are in position to be one of the league's worst teams.
Yardbarker
Watch: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL PRO-AM In Atlanta
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Lou Williams and Joe Johnson faced off in the AEBL Pro-Am in Atlanta, Georgia. View the original article to see embedded media. Johnson and Williams are both older now, but they are two of the more popular played in the...
ESPN Projects Atlanta Hawks Record for Next Season
ESPN predicted every NBA team's record and conference rankings in the 2022-23 season.
Former Seminole Scottie Barnes receives praise from Vince Carter and Kyle Lowry
The former ‘Nole is receiving a lot of praise from two greats.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrendered his spot on the 26-man active roster for Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
CBS Sports
Braves' Mike Ford: Activated and DFA'd
Atlanta reinstated Ford (neck) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment. With Ford coming off the 40-man roster and Adam Duvall (wrist) shifting to the 60-day injured list, Atlanta was able to open up spots for infielder Vaughn Grissom and reliever Kirby Yates (elbow), who were both activated in advance of Wednesday's series finale in Boston. It's the fourth occasion in which Ford has been designated for assignment this season, with the Mariners booting him off their 40-man roster twice and the Giants doing so once. The power-hitting first baseman/designated hitter will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett if he isn't claimed off waivers.
Yardbarker
‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
CBS Sports
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Sits after two straight start
Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Grossman, whom Atlanta acquired from Detroit on Aug. 1, had picked up starts in three of the past four games in the corner outfield, going 1-for-9 with two walks, a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting Grossman is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna typically seeing the bulk of the starts at either corner-outfield spot.
