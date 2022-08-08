Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
sneakernews.com
“Volt” And “Rush Pink” Outfit This Latest Nike Air Max 90
Nike continues to supply new releases every season, unveiling them in droves week by week. And after loading up official images of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” and Air Huarache “Resin,” the Swoosh has shared yet another inline Air Max 90, this pair dressed in “Volt” as well as “Rush Pink.”
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave
Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
Elle
Trailblazing Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Passed Away
The visionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has sadly died aged 84, following a battle with cancer. Earlier this morning, Miyake Design Group and Issey Miyake Group released a brief statement confirming the news, adding that the designer passed away 'surrounded by close friends and associates' in a Tokyo hospital. No funeral or memorial service will be held, as per Miyake's wishes.
Grazia
We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan
Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Sneaker Releases: Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams Give the Hu NMD Animal Print a Blue Makeover + More
Click here to read the full article. Aug. 9, 2022: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals will soon drop another colorway of the Hu NMD Animal Print, this time in blue. The Hu NMD Animal Print is dressed with an embroidered all-over print that provides texture to the bold blue Primeknit sock-like uppers, which sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning. Also, the shoes come with reflective rope laces and features the model’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. The Adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD Animal Print “Blue” will arrive Aug. 13 via Adidas.com, the Adidas...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
Best Technical Jackets: New Outerwear Innovations to Take Your Adventures to New Heights
The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don't let you overheat when you're hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time. After […]
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Just Elevated the Coastal Grandma Look in a Chic Crochet Dress
This summer it's all about dressing like your grandmother — whether her style is coastal, fancy, or somewhere in between. And Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to put her own spin on the trend. On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for a stroll in New York City, and...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ7 “Citrus,” Air Max Penny “Orlando,” And Much More
This past week, all anyone could talk about was Yeezy Day 2022, be it for the releases themselves or Ye’s outspoken disapproval of the event. However, the days are anew, and a number of standout releases are here to help get our minds off what could very well be the last time we see said event.
Complex
Pop Trading Company Updates Skate Staples For Fall/Winter 2022
Amsterdam-based skate label Pop Trading Company has returned with a lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by Benelux’s skate culture and its subsequent community, style and skill. Highlights from the forthcoming collection include the brand’s signature designs of casual silhouettes as well as denim, loose knits and technical...
