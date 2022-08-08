ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Where Michigan and Michigan State football rank in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
College football fans in the state of Michigan are set up for a treat this season, if preseason polls are any indication.

Both Michigan and Michigan State football are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches poll, with the Big Ten defending champion Wolverines sixth and the Spartans 14th.

The rivals will face off Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines installed as an early 8-point favorite. MSU has pulled the upset in the past two meetings, including an epic 37-33 victory last season in East Lansing.

Michigan will look to build on its first College Football Playoff appearance, 25 years after its most recent national championship in 1997.

Preseason polls are not necessarily reliable predictors of any particular team’s success. They should rather be viewed more as general perceptions on the state of programs. Naturally, those perceptions will change as the actual college football season unfolds, but the arrival of the first rankings always helps fuel the anticipation for the coming games.

It is in that spirit of anticipation, the coaches poll is released, and it should come as no surprise that some familiar names will be at the top entering the 2022 season.

Perennial playoff participant Alabama will open as the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide, who received 54 of 66 first-place votes, enter the season as the top-ranked squad for the seventh time in 13 years. That might come as unwelcome news for ‘Bama fans, however, as the Crimson Tide finished as national champs in just one of those six previous seasons when they opened at No. 1.

Ohio State will open with the No. 2 ranking. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and finished just ahead of defending champion Georgia. The Bulldogs picked up six No. 1 votes following their long-awaited national title but will start off this year third. Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. The Tigers, hoping to bounce back after a 10-3 record last season, earned its lowest ranking in the preseason poll since 2017.

Michigan, a playoff participant last season, will start at No. 6, followed by another SEC challenger, Texas A&M.

Utah, coming off its historic Pac-12 title campaign, begins at No. 8, its highest-ever starting point. The Big 12 claims the next three positions, though No. 9 Oklahoma’s preseason ranking is its lowest since 2015, and No. 10 Baylor’s is its highest since 2014. Oklahoma State rounds out the Big 12 trio checking in at No. 11.

MSU, which went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl in coach Mel Tucker's second season, is one spot behind North Carolina State and one spot ahead of USC, which will join the Big Ten in 2024.

The three SEC contenders in the top 10 are joined by No. 21 Kentucky, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Mississippi to give the conference six ranked members in all to lead the poll. The Wildcats, best known for its prowess in some other sport, has its highest preseason gridiron ranking in program history. Usual contender LSU, on the other hand, will open the campaign outside the Top 25 for the first time since 2000.

The ACC is next with five ranked teams, with No. 13 North Carolina State and No. 19 Wake Forest claiming their highest preseason ranking ever and defending league champ Pittsburgh getting its highest starting position at No. 16 since 2010.

The Big Ten and Big 12 have four ranked teams each. The Pac-12 has three, and the American has a pair with No. 22 Cincinnati joined by No. 25 Houston. Notre Dame is the lone ranked independent as Brigham Young finishes fourth among others receiving votes.

