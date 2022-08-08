ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is where NC State football is ranked in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
NC State's football's preseason hype continues to build as rankings emerge ahead of the upcoming season.

The Wolfpack debuted at No. 13 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday. They will face No. 4 Clemson and No. 18 Wake Forest during a 2022 season full of large expectations.

NC State is coming off a 9-3 season last fall and returns most of its starters.

Perennial playoff participant Alabama will open as the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide, who received 54 of 66 first-place votes, enter the season as the top-ranked squad for the seventh time in 13 years. That might come as unwelcome news for ‘Bama fans, however, as the Crimson Tide finished as national champs in just one of those six previous seasons when they opened at No. 1.

Ohio State will open at No. 2 with defending champion Georgia at No. 3.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

