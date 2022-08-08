ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

How a mental health counselor and an artist are using GoFundMe to help Shreveport students

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bmbs_0h9BhcIE00

Going through high school can be scary and stressful and adding not having easy access to personal hygiene products can make it more difficult.

Mental health counselor Valencia Jones and new media artist Diana Teeters have come together with the Social Therapy Project to create personal hygiene bags for Huntington High School students called "Be Blessed Bags" and they need your help.

"We're trying to raise $1,000 to create these bags that have toiletry items, hygiene and personal hygiene products that impoverished high school kids may not have," explained Teeters. "The goal is to have 25 female and 25 male bags put together."

The bags will include full sizes of toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, soap, a toothbrush, razors, chap stick, hand sanitizer and female bags will include pads.

"For high schoolers, some of their parents don't have the money for these things," said Jones. "They can go to school and not feel good about themselves and therefor not do good at school and then even get bullied. We kind of take things for granted that people have all these things and that's not a big deal, when it is a big deal for some."

School counselors at Huntington High School will carefully and discreetly choose students with help from the teachers. Those students will come by at the end of their day to meet in private with the counselors and Jones to receive their bags.

These bags will be given out to students on Friday, August 26 and any leftover bags or items will be taken to downtown Shreveport to hand out to the homeless.

To donate items for the bags, they can be dropped off at the back entrance to the Highland Center located at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To donate money to fill the bags, visit the "Be Blessed Bags for Impoverish High Schoolers" GoFundMe page at gofundme.com.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th grade Bossier Parish students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?

I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Education
westcentralsbest.com

First Day of School: 2022-2023

SHREVEPORT, La. - Students across the ArkLaTex continue to head back to class after the summer break. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have some pictures you'd like to share, send them to pics@ktbs.com. Be sure and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets

SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counselor#School Counselors#Gofundme#Gannett#Huntington High School
KSLA

‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Downtown business offers one-stop shopping for Shreveport artists, crafters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Refine Design Décor Boutiques and More is helping local small business owners in downtown Shreveport. The business houses and supports many artists and craft makers. Small business owners can keep costs down by renting a space and knowing a store employee will be there even when they do not sell their products.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTAL

1 wounded by stray bullet in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Services for sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will take place at the Atlanta High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 13. at 1:00 p.m.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants

Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy